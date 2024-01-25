Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2024

Jason VanWees : Thanks, Tom, and thanks, everyone. This is Jason VanWees, Vice Chairman. I would like to welcome everyone to Teledyne's Fourth Quarter and full year 2013 (sic) [2023] earnings release conference call. We released our earnings earlier this morning. Joining me today are Teledyne's Executive Chairman, Robert Mehrabian and our new but familiar management team, CEO, Edwin Roks, President and COO, George Bobb, Senior Vice President and CFO, Steve Blackwood, and also Melanie Cibik, EVP and General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary. After remarks by Robert, Edwin, George and Steve, we will ask for your questions.

In order to avoid potential selective disclosures, this call is simultaneously being webcast and a replay, both via webcast and dial-in, will be available for approximately 1 month. Here is Robert.

Robert Mehrabian : Thank you, Jason, and good morning, and thank you for joining our earnings call. In the fourth quarter, we achieved all-time record sales and GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. Sales increased primarily due to the performance of our Marine medical and aerospace businesses, which were more than able to compensate for the previously announced headwind in the industrial automation and laboratory instrumentation market. Furthermore, Overall, record orders exceeded sales in every business segment but were particularly strong in our Marine and Defense businesses. Leverage declined further to 1.9% and our balance sheet remains healthy. Finally, we continue to acquire complementary businesses, as shown by the acquisition of Zeno Networks in the fourth quarter.

Compared with last year, fourth quarter and full year non-GAAP operating margin increased 27 and 57 basis points, respectively. Our broad-based strength in orders was encouraging, especially in the uncertain global macro environment today. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that most of the increase in orders was in our backlog-driven longer-cycle businesses. So converting the orders to sales will take a little time. In terms of 2024 outlook, we, therefore, think the quarterly sales and earnings ramp will be a bit greater than in recent years. So while we see annual 2024 sales growth of about 4%, we believe that typically seasonally low first quarter will be slightly under $1.4 billion or roughly flat with last year. I will now turn the call over to Edwin and George, who will further comment on the performance of our 4 business segments.

