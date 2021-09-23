U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +10.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,229.00
    +100.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,188.75
    +25.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.80
    +8.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.39
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.50
    -14.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1710
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    -1.3240 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -24.36 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    +0.0320 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,154.89
    +2,116.03 (+5.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.44
    +68.96 (+6.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Telefónica Chooses IBM To Implement Its First-Ever Cloud-Native 5G Core Network Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- IBM collaborates with Telefónica to modernize Telefónica's 5G core network platform built with IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, Red Hat OpenShift and Juniper networking

- Telefónica's 5G core is designed to provide low latency, high bandwidth, and advanced network slicing, enabling Telefónica to fuel business transformation across industries

ARMONK, N.Y. and MADRID, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced today a strategic multi-year agreement with Telefónica to use IBM intelligent automation software and services to implement UNICA Next – Telefónica's first-ever, cloud-native, 5G core network platform. With UNICA Next, Telefónica aims to acquire the agility, reliability, and efficiency to continuously optimize its services, now and in the future. As Telefónica and other Communications Service Providers (CSPs) around the world prepare for the benefits 5G and edge will bring to core network functions, Telefónica plans to have an open, secured, intelligent, and highly automated network that can power transformation for consumer and enterprise customers across all industries.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)
IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

Telefónica has engaged IBM Global Business Services, a leading systems integrator and the digital transformation services and consultancy arm of IBM, Red Hat and Juniper networking to deploy the cloud-native platform. The platform is planned to be a new open-standard open-networking technology compliant platform that will be deployed across multiple central, regional, and distributed data centers offering low latency and high bandwidth, while able to deliver services in an agile manner. UNICA Next data centers are planned to be deployed starting in October 2021 and its scalable architecture is designed to address ETSI and other relevant industry standards.

The new network is built on IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, Red Hat OpenShift, and Juniper Networks Apstra and QFX technology aligned to deliver streamlined end-to-end orchestration and operations. The platform will enable continuous improvements in deployment and management, including enabling new services that deliver enhanced customer value. The integration of IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation software with UNICA Next allows for intent-driven orchestration supporting the end-to-end lifecycle management of different network cloud elements and network functions, including 5G core. Pairing it with the power of Red Hat Open Shift and Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, the combination will present Telefónica with an environment designed for increased observability and control for managing the UNICA Next Kubernetes environment and drive 5G and edge innovation more quickly and with less complexity.

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is AI-powered automation software designed to provide extreme automation, zero-touch provisioning, and closed loop operation capabilities.

These new capabilities will be engineered to allow Telefónica to more quickly deploy network services and new network functions, leveraging the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications partner ecosystem. Telefónica, as a pioneer in the adoption of open networks, has already deployed a live implementation using the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications in Europe and is continuing to innovate for their customers with speed and improved value.

"Building out the UNICA Next platform with its next-generation network architecture shows how important it is to build the infrastructure now to support the deployment of 5G. 5G has the potential to support thousands of use cases and applications for consumers and enterprises in all industries. Our collaboration will not only help us to harness the potential of 5G, but also prepare for the future through a hybrid-cloud led technology and business transformation. With IBM, Telefónica is combining the latency and bandwidth advancements of 5G with the customization and intelligence of the cloud: we anticipate the results will be transformative in Europe and beyond," said Javier Gutierrez, director of strategy, network, and IT development for Telefónica.

"We are proud to partner with Telefónica to reach this historic moment for the telecommunications industry in Europe," said Steve Canepa, managing director, IBM Global Communications Sector. "This implementation of Telefónica's cloud-native, 5G core network platform reflects IBM's significant investments in AI-powered automation software and the telco prime systems integration expertise required to deploy modern telecommunication networks – core, access, and edge. We are energized by the opportunity to enable Telefónica and all our clients to modernize their networks and enable new revenue-generating services that deliver tremendous value to consumer and enterprise customers."

IBM Global Telco Solutions Lab in Coppell, Texas, connected along with Telefónica's Network Cloud Lab in Madrid, will help accelerate UNICA Next's evolution by building new fully integrated releases using CI/CD methodology for ongoing life-cycle upgrades to the existing UNICA Next platform. By working with IBM in this way, Telefónica will be able to increase agility and data security and continue to innovate and transform, drawing on IBM's large network function ecosystem, Red Hat's vast ecosystem of certified partners, and Juniper's relationships with network function and hardware vendors.

Juniper is committed to bringing the power of open hybrid cloud architecture to clients around the world. As a member of the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications ecosystem, Juniper is proud to support IBM and Red Hat as they work with Telefónica to build and deploy a modern 5G network.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

About Telefónica
Telefónica is a leading telecommunications service provider globally. The company offers fixed and mobile connectivity, as well as a wide range of digital services for individual consumers and enterprises. Telefónica has 367 million clients spanning Europe and Latin America. Telefónica is a private company whose shares are listed as TEF on the Bolsa de Madrid, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Bolsa de Valores de Lima. https://www.telefonica.com/es/home

About IBM
To learn more about IBM Global Business Services, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/services

For more information about IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/cloud-pak-for-network-automation

Media Contacts
Charlotte Bergmann
charlotte.bergmann@ibm.com

Hanna Smigala
smigala@us.ibm.com

Miguel Giménez de Castro
miguel.gimenezdc@ibm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telefonica-chooses-ibm-to-implement-its-first-ever-cloud-native-5g-core-network-platform-301383528.html

SOURCE IBM

Recommended Stories

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Continue Bounce

    The silver markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach towards the $22.75 level. Ultimately, this is a market that will continue to pay close attention to the $22 level underneath.

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Duo 2 dual-screen Android phone with larger displays and 5G

    Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 gets 5G, three cameras, and bigger screens, but a hefty price tag.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Conceptually, artificial intelligence deals with machines that emulate human intelligence. Today, we encounter AI in search engines, social media, and enterprise software applications. With that in mind, we asked Motley Fool contributors to pick three artificial intelligence stocks that look like smart buys right now.

  • Is Nokia Reinventing Itself as a Major 5g Disruptor?

    Familiarity breeds contempt, even in the world of stock trading, and that could be what's happened to Nokia. It's been around for years as maker of the abiding stick mobile phone - for so long, in fact, that people might have stopped noticing it was there. Recently, it's received a lot of attention as a meme 5G stock pushed by Reddit traders with a grudge against hedge fund owners. But behind the hype and the social media action, Nokia has been persistently reinventing itself as one of the leadi

  • Don't skip crypto basics: What is mining and other must-know crypto terms

    It is essential to know crypto terminology before you invest. Understand what is mining, hard fork, soft fork, smart contracts and more.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Need to Revisit $43,000 or Face another Sell-off

    Following a 2nd consecutive day in the red, it’s been a bullish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Bitcoin Eyes The $40k Level As Bearish Sentiment Thickens

    Bitcoin could fall below the $40k mark for the first time since July as the cryptocurrency market continues its poor start to the week.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Pressure Support

    The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Wednesday but gave back the gains to turn around and go plummeting towards 1.36 yet again.

  • 2 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business has generated significant returns for both the technology industry and its investors. Market research firm Valuates forecasts that the SaaS market, valued at $158 billion in 2020, will grow at a compound annual rate of 12% through 2026. Two companies that I expect will produce considerable returns for investors long-term are DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO).

  • 2 High-Growth Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Are Undervalued

    These are attractive picks for retail investors looking to buy high-growth stocks with significant upside potential.

  • Lithuania urges people to throw away Chinese phones

    The country's National Cyber Security Centre found security risks in both Xiaomi and Huawei models.

  • White House to host Intel, Apple, Microsoft execs to discuss chip shortage

    The CEO of Intel Corp. will join executives from Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Ford and others at a White House virtual meeting Thursday to address the global chip shortage, Reuters reported Wednesday.

  • Apple will not allow ‘Fortnite’ to return until all appeals are exhausted, which could take years

    Apple Inc. will not allow "Fortnite" to fully return to its ecosystem until all appeals of the landmark antitrust case between Epic Games Inc. and Apple are exhausted.

  • Why Marin Software Shares Are Soaring Today

    Marin Software Inc (NASDAQ: MRIN) is trading significantly higher Wednesday after the company announced a revenue share agreement with Google, which trades under parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The agreement calls for Marin Software to develop Google's enterprise tech platform and software products. The company has an existing revenue share agreement with Google that is set to be terminated on Sept. 30. The new revenue share agreement will be effective on Oct. 1. Mari

  • Apple Extends Ban on Fortnite Ahead of Appeals Process

    Apple has decided to continue blocking Epic Games' Fortnite from its App Store, until the appeals process in an ongoing antitrust case is complete.

  • Apple Is Aggressively Pursuing This Massive Market With the iPhone 13

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) took the wraps off the hotly anticipated iPhone 13 models on Sept. 14, bringing a host of new features and improvements to its bread-and-butter product. Last year, when the iPhone 12 was announced, India wasn't among the countries getting the first batch. Apple had launched the iPhone 12 for preorders in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S., and a few other markets on Oct. 16, 2020, while India was in the second tier of countries getting the device on Oct. 30.

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

    It’s an affordable way to future-proof – but does the G50 performance deliver?

  • Top Tech Stocks for October 2021

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • The iPhone 13 Has Longer Wait Times Than the iPhone 12. What That Means for Apple Stock.

    The higher-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have wait times of longer than three weeks in all markets, numbers show.