U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,098.50
    -22.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,755.00
    -157.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,515.00
    -90.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.70
    -11.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.41
    +0.91 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.20
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0684
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    -3.0380 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.07
    -24.79 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2491
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8500
    +0.9490 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,524.75
    -1,672.82 (-5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.22
    -38.34 (-5.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.22
    +75.27 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,055.53
    +139.64 (+0.50%)
     

Telefónica Tech Joins Forces with Netskope to Bring Cloud Security Solutions to the Corporate Environment

·4 min read

  • Agreement allows Telefónica Tech to integrate Netskope's services into its Security Edge services portfolio

  • Services will be managed from Telefónica Tech operation centers and marketed in the European Union, United Kingdom, Latin America and the USA.

  • Netskope Security Cloud is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant 2022 for Security Service Edge (SSE).

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MADRID, N.M, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telefónica Tech, Telefónica's digital business unit, and Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and zero trust, today announced an agreement for the commercialization by Telefonica Tech of Netskope's complete portfolio of products and services in the European Union, United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States.

The alliance aims to support public sector organizations, as well as large and mid-sized businesses, in their digital transformation processes. Netskope's security capabilities will be integrated into Telefónica Tech's Security Edge service, which offers end-to-end security and management, delivered from Telefónica Tech's global network of operations centers (SOCs), supported by experts with the highest certifications in Netskope technologies.

The incorporation of Netskope into Telefónica Tech's Security Edge service will enable Telefónica Tech to offer customers a more complete offering to secure the cloud and the workplace of the future. The Netskope Security Cloud places security within the cloud and so is able to secure enterprise data wherever it ventures; in the cloud, on the web; supporting workers on any device, and in any location; using both corporate and unsanctioned applications. Combining SD-WAN with Security Edge services enables Telefónica Tech customers to benefit from a simple and fast converged SASE service.

"This agreement perfectly fits into Telefónica Tech's strategy of consolidating cloud environments and cybersecurity," said Francisco Ginel, Global Service Integrators Channel Director for Southern Europe at Netskope. "Netskope is leading the market in innovations around a Security Services Edge, and our Security Cloud delivers security services meant to protect users, applications, and data wherever they are. Our security portfolio acquires an extraordinary value when combined with the experience, management and operation capabilities of a partner such as Telefónica Tech."

"This alliance will help establish Telefónica Tech as a leader in SSE solutions and managed services in its markets. Netskope's vision of Zero Trust application access control and data protection provides customers with advanced protection that natively adapts to new digital work models and the consumption of corporate applications in hybrid environments," said Alberto Sempere, Director of Cybersecurity Products & Technology at Telefónica Tech.

Netskope and Telefónica Tech are leaders in SSE and as MSP respectively, according to Gartner and IDC.

Netskope was recently recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (SSE). For Netskope, this recognition reflects its rapid growth and adoption by customers worldwide, its strategic technology vision and its ability to execute SSE; the most important security change of the decade. In addition, its global infrastructure - Netskope's NewEdge - is the most modern and reliable in the industry. Telefónica's networks connect directly to NewEdge, allowing it to increase the security of the services it offers to customers, while simultaneously improving user experience.

Telefónica Tech offers customers advice, implementation and support towards the SASE paradigm that sets it apart in the market, thanks to its capabilities in cybersecurity, cloud networking, management of the workplace of the future and cloud-native services. Telefónica Tech is an intelligent Managed Security Service Provider (iMSSP) and is recognized by leading analysts, such as Gartner and Forrester, as a leader in cybersecurity, highlighting the knowledge and global managed services provided by its experts from the SOCs, as well as the differentiated digital security proposal provided by its experience as a critical communications operator. In addition, IDC MarketScape recently recognized Telefónica Tech as a "Leader" in managed security services in Europe.

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. The Netskope Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) platform is fast, easy to use, and secures people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. To learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

About Telefónica Tech

Telefónica Tech is the leading company in digital transformation. The company has a wide range of services and integrated technological solutions for Cyber Security, Cloud, IoT, Big Data, and Blockchain. For more information, please visit: https://telefonicatech.com/.

Media Contacts
Inkhouse for Netskope
netskope@inkhouse.com

Telefónica Corporate Communications
prensatelefonica@telefonica.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telefonica-tech-joins-forces-with-netskope-to-bring-cloud-security-solutions-to-the-corporate-environment-301561603.html

SOURCE Netskope

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's WWDC 2022: Everything Apple announced

    Here's everything Apple announced during its huge WWDC event on Monday.

  • Apple debuts new M2 chip, redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple on Monday unveiled its latest M2 chip along with a fully redesigned MacBook Air and more powerful MacBook Pro.

  • MacBook Air M2 hands-on: Bye-bye wedge

    The new MacBook Air with M2 is a welcome change from a four-year-old design.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple debuts iOS 16 with Apple Pay Later, new lock screen, and ability to delete sent texts

    Apple debuted the latest version of the software that powers millions of iPhones on Monday: iOS 16.

  • Etsy Makes a Big Move Buyers Will Love (And Sellers Might Question)

    At the start of this year, Etsy sellers went on strike after the handmade resale platform raised transaction fees by 30%. "Most Etsy sellers agree that the platform has gotten worse over time," Kristi Cassidy, an Etsy seller leading the movement, told TheStreet in January 2022. What's Etsy Done To Change This?

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple is Making a Big Change to a Key Service

    Apple's making a big change to one of its most popular services and it could save people a lot of embarrassment. The change involves a tweak to Apple iOS and its messaging app. Once the new version of Apple's mobile device operating system is installed, users will be able to do something they haven't been able to do before, but probably wish they could have.

  • Apple event 2022 – as it happened: New MacBooks unveiled alongside new iPad and iOS 16 at WWDC

    All the news, updates and announcements from Apple’s annual developer conference

  • Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss expectations for Apple's WWDC 2022.

  • Apple debuts new WatchOS updates to better track sleep, fitness, and health

    Apple today debuted a range of updates to its WatchOS, which powers millions of Apple Watches, including new sleep features and medication tracking capabilities.

  • Apple unveils new tech and iOS features at WWDC 2022

    Apple kicked off its 33rd annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has the latest on the new features the company announced for its products.

  • Apple redesigns the MacBook Air with a bigger screen and M2 chip

    Somehow, it's already been almost four years since Apple redesigned the MacBook Air with a Retina display. That laptop got a big performance upgrade in late 2020 as one of the first computers to ship with Apple's M1 silicon, but lately the device has started to feel long in the tooth. As expected, Apple is refreshing the MacBook Air today with a design that's more reminiscent of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that the company released last fall.

  • Meta names Guy Rosen chief information security officer

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has named a company vice president as chief information security officer (CISO), the first person to fill that role at the social media company. Guy Rosen, who has been at Facebook since 2013 and most recently led the company's product safety and integrity efforts, said on Twitter in his new role he "will continue to oversee and look across the breadth of safety & security risks the people who use our services, our company and industry face." This is the first CISO Facebook has had.

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will better integrate with your car's infotainment system

    Apple is reinventing the driving experience with a new generation of CarPlay features, deeply integrating the functions of the vehicle with your iPhone.

  • Cell Protocol Wants to 'Democratize' Liquidity in DeFi

    The team, finalists during Web 3 Pitch Fest, wants to expand the network "horizontally and vertically" across exchanges and blockchains.

  • Apple reveals completely redesigned MacBook Air

    Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign. All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs. Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.

  • Sony Aims for High-End Electric Car That Bills Extra for Entertainment

    The company’s chief executive said the car market would increasingly shift to a service model where customers pay regularly for software downloads and entertainment.

  • Apple Pay Later lets you split up purchases into four payments at no interest

    Apple today announced a major update to Apple Pay called Apple Pay Later, which will allow users to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments over six weeks without interest or late fees. The new financial product -- which was rumored ahead of its debut at Apple's 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) -- marks Apple's move into the enormous and growing buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry. Powered by the Mastercard network, Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is available in the U.S., both in apps and on the web -- it requires no extra work from the developer or merchant side.

  • Apple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled the most significant overhaul to its popular MacBook Air laptop in more than a decade, bringing a fresh design, new colors and a speedier M2 processor from its homegrown chip line. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeElon Musk Says Twitter’s Lack of Info on Bots Breaches Merger DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapUS Probes Binance Ov