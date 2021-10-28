U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.75
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +93.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,673.50
    +86.25 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.11
    -1.55 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.62
    +0.64 (+4.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5500
    -0.2600 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,018.12
    +1,927.85 (+3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,469.10
    -5.23 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.01
    -11.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Q3 GDP preview: Economic activity likely 'decelerated substantially'

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated
·1 min read
In this article:
WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836


