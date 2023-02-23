U.S. markets open in 2 hours 17 minutes

Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated
·1 min read
Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex Incorporated

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents ($0.34) per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company’s website at teleflex.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, QuikClot®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated

Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@teleflex.com
610-948-2836


