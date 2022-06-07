U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

Teleflex launches new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region

Teleflex Incorporated
·3 min read
Designed to help clinicians overcome catheter identification confusion

WAYNE, Pa., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today has announced the launch of an Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region. The addition of the pressure injectable catheter further enhances the Midline portfolio to meet the expanded needs of clinicians and is designed to improve patient safety.

The new, 20cm Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline with brightly colored yellow hubs and labeling, will help clinicians overcome catheter identification confusion, which can lead to infusion mistakes that can harm patients. Additional features include:

  • Available in 1-lumen and 2-lumen configurations

  • TAPERFREE design, which assures consistent French size from distal tip to catheter hub to reduce the risk of venous stasis. This design is aligned with INS standards to select a catheter with a 45% or less catheter to vein ratio from the distal tip to hub

  • Tray configuration designed to facilitate procedural efficiency

  • Arrow Ergonomic trimmer that allows multiple, precise cuts with its window for easy visualisation of centimeter markings on the catheter

  • Additional sharps safety componentry to meet INS standards

“The new catheter design is a direct result of our partnership with clinicians and exemplifies how we work together to identify needs and develop solutions that help them improve patient care,” said Matthew James, President EMEA for Teleflex. “We are excited to bring the Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline catheter to the market here in the region and to expand our portfolio in ways that meet the many needs of vascular access.”

The new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline allows for pressure injection up to 5 mL/second through either lumen to mitigate diagnostic and treatment delays of having to replace a secondary device.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, LMA®, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, Weck and TAPERFREE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2022 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MCI-100825 Rev 1 05 22

Contacts:
Teleflex Incorporated:

Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations

investors.teleflex.com
610-948-2836


