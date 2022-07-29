U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

Teleflex Publishes 2021 Global Impact Report

Teleflex Incorporated
·4 min read
In this article:
Highlights path forward for Corporate Social Responsibility program

WAYNE, Pa., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that it has published its 2021 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and organizational changes to support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibly (CSR) program and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Index and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index.

“Our purpose at Teleflex is to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We deliver on this purpose through innovation, living our Core Values, and positively impacting the communities where we live and work,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Teleflex. “This report represents our continued commitment to doing the right thing for our employees, our customers, their patients, and the planet.”

“There is a clear correlation between our mission and strategy as an organization and Corporate Social Responsibility,” said Karen Boylan, Corporate Vice President, Strategic Projects and Chair of the Corporate Social Responsibly Steering Committee at Teleflex. “I am proud of the work our teams have done to date and look forward to further advancing our CSR efforts and an inclusive culture across the organization.”

The 2021 Global Impact Report outlines accomplishments and plans for each of the company’s four CSR pillars: Principles of Ethics & Governance, Planet & Environment, People, and Prosperity & Sustainable Healthcare.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

  • Progressed on our commitment to reduce energy demand, water consumption and waste: Completed the installation of solar panels at 5 manufacturing sites, contributing to the generation of over 5 GWh (gigawatt hours) of renewable electricity in 2021*; reduced the amount of material used to package several of our products; and, between 2019 and 2021, reduced the absolute water use at our manufacturing and distribution sites by approximately 6%*.

  • Established new ways to track and measure environmental parameters: Invested in environmental health and safety (EHS) software to begin tracking our carbon footprint, and significantly increased our capability, completeness and data analytics for improvements, reporting and disclosure.

  • Invested in organizational structure to lead and support CSR initiatives: Our previously established CSR Steering Committee has formalized their structure, with additional key roles leading CSR initiatives within the organization.

  • Furthered diversity, equity & inclusion efforts: Developed a data-driven approach to understand DEI parameters in areas such as pay equity and employee retention and compiled internal survey results to drive region-specific DEI activities. Welcomed new Co-Chair Shanté Demary to the Global DEI council, implemented global inclusive training for leaders, and continued to support expansion of access to healthcare through the Teleflex Foundation.

Read the full 2021 Global Impact Report at https://teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/csr/index.html

* Data includes substantially all of our manufacturing and distribution facilities. The data excludes our commercial facilities and closed facilities as well as certain facilities obtained through recent acquisitions. We plan to expand the data to include these facilities in the future.

About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rüsch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2022 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Contacts:
Teleflex
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations


investor.relations@teleflex.com
610-948-2836

 


