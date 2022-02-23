U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,322.50
    +22.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,674.00
    +149.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,980.50
    +117.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.30
    +9.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.54
    -0.37 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.20
    -10.20 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.19 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1343
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.19
    +0.44 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0890
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,851.19
    +1,249.91 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.93
    +55.63 (+6.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.66
    +24.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Teleflex Receives FDA Clearance for Expanded Indication for Specialty Catheter and Coronary Guidewire Use in CTO PCI Procedures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Teleflex Incorporated
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TFX
    Watchlist
Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex Incorporated

Results of CTO-PCI IDE Study Demonstrate Procedural Success with Teleflex Specialty Catheters and Coronary Guidewires in Patients Undergoing Chronic Total Occlusion Percutaneous Coronary Interventions

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an expanded indication for its specialty catheters and coronary guidewires for use in crossing chronic total occlusion percutaneous coronary interventions (CTO PCI).

CTOs are longstanding complete blockages in coronary arteries that result in profound regional reduction of coronary blood flow (ischemia). Importantly, clinically significant CTOs are found in nearly 20% of patients undergoing diagnostic coronary angiography for suspected ischemic heart disease.1 Often a source of limiting symptoms, CTOs may also contribute to cardiac dysfunction and are associated with poor prognosis.2 Approximately 57,000 CTO interventions are performed annually in the US.3

Devices receiving the expanded indication include the Teleflex GuideLiner V3® Catheter, TrapLiner® Catheter, Turnpike® Catheters, Spectre™ Guidewire, Raider™ Guidewire, Bandit™ Guidewire, Warrior™ Guidewire, and R350™ Guidewire. These products were evaluated as part of the CTO-PCI study, a peer-reviewed, prospective, single-arm IDE study that enrolled 150 patients across 13 investigational centers across the United States. In this very complicated cohort, technical success (defined as successful guidewire recanalization) was achieved in 93.3% of cases, and procedural success (i.e., free of major adverse cardiovascular events, MACE) was achieved in over 75% of cases.

David E. Kandzari, MD, Director, Interventional Cardiology and Chief of the Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Service Line, Atlanta, GA, was one of the study’s principal investigators.* “Considering the complexity of both anatomy and procedural strategy in this study, the very favorable success achieved underscores the need for an ‘interventional toolbox’ that features an array of enabling device technologies that include guidewires, guide catheter extensions and microcatheters,” he said. “Given the challenging patient population, the high technical success rate in this most demanding PCI environment is particularly notable.”

“The CTO-PCI IDE study confirmed the safety and effectiveness of a range of these products in very complex CTO cases,” said Teleflex Medical Director, Dr. Christopher Buller. “Interventional cardiologists who have evolved the techniques for these difficult procedures need innovative, enabling devices they can absolutely count on,” he said. “We feel privileged to be a partner in this effort.”

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, LMA®, Pilling®, QuikClot®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Bandit, GuideLiner, R350, Raider, Spectre, TrapLiner, Turnpike, Warrior, Arrow, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rusch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2022 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-007863 Rev 0

*Dr. Kandzari is a paid consultant of Teleflex Incorporated.

References:

1. Fefer, P. et al. Current Perspectives on Coronary Chronic Total Occlusions: The Canadian Multicenter Chronic Total Occlusions CTO Registry. Journal of the American College of Cardiology 2012;59 (11): 991-7.

2. Tajstra, P. et al. Impact of Chronic Total Occlusion of the Coronary Artery on Long-Term Prognosis in Patients With Ischemic Systolic Heart Failure: Insights From the COMMIT-HF Registry. JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions 2016; 9 (17): 1790-97.

3. iData Research, US Med Suite, 2020.

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:
Lawrence Keusch
Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

John Hsu, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@teleflex.com
610.948.2836

Source: Teleflex Incorporated


Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • NBC In Depth: Report shows health care wait times are lengthy in Vermont

    NBC In Depth: Report shows health care wait times are lengthy in Vermont

  • Sanofi, GSK to seek approval for Covid-19 vaccine after positive trial results

    Sanofi SA SNYand GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK said Wednesday that their jointly-developed coronavirus vaccine has shown positive results in final-stage clinical trials and that they intend to seek regulatory approval for the shot.

  • 9 Health Reasons You May Feel Cold All the Time

    Constantly feeling cold is certainly uncomfortable—and it can be a sign of underlying health problems. Experts say cold intolerance can stem from a variety of factors, including hypothyroidism and anemia.

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • Hong Kong COVID cases hit record as compulsory testing looms

    Hong Kong reported a record 8,674 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as the city prepares for compulsory testing of its residents after authorities extended the toughest social restrictions imposed since the pandemic began. On Tuesday, Hong Kong reported 6,211 new cases. With the city's testing, treatment and isolation capacity already stretched to the maximum, University of Hong Kong researchers predicted new infections could peak at 180,000 a day next month.

  • Understanding Hepatitis D: 4 Questions With Professor Maria Buti

    Most people are familiar with the hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV) viruses that attack the liver. But not many have heard of hepatitis D (HDV), the most severe form of viral hepatitis. Peopl...

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • HAVN Life Announces Termination of Amalgamation Agreement to Acquire Spore Life Sciences

    Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life"), a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and cognitive function, announces that the amalgamation agreement entered into with Spore Life Sciences Inc. ("Spore"), as announced on December 20, 2021, has terminated, and the transactions contemplated thereby are not proceeding.

  • FDA Mulling Approving Second Covid Booster Shot: Report

    Planning is still in early stages and authorization would depend on resolving several issues, the Wall Street Journal reported

  • Nurses and doctors would get unused visas under Sinema-supported bill

    The legislation is a temporary measure that would help address a nationwide shortage of medical personnel.

  • Noem, South Dakota Republicans take aim at abortion pills

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposal to make the state one of the hardest places in the country to get abortion pills is gaining support from Republican House lawmakers

  • S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record

    South Korea's prime minister on Wednesday called on people not to panic about a major increase in coronavirus infections as new daily cases surged past 170,000 for the first time. Serious cases and deaths are at manageable levels despite record cases caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a pandemic response meeting. South Korea reported 171,452 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, another daily record and a sharp increase from 99,573 a day before, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday.

  • Fox's Neil Cavuto returns to air, says he was in ICU with COVID-19

    Fox News and Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday and revealed he had been in an intensive care unit while battling pneumonia and the coronavirus. "I did get COVID again but a far, far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia," Cavuto said. "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go. Some of you who've wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you...

  • Bachelor Alum Demi Burnett Says She's Been Diagnosed with Autism: 'Be Open Minded and Accepting'

    "There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism," the Bachelor Nation alum said while announcing her diagnosis

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food. Authorities said COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted through droplets and cannot multiply in food or food packaging, and that it is unlikely that it can be transmitted to humans via food consumption. England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new COVID-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

  • Trial begins for doctor charged in hospital deaths

    Opening statements in the trial of an Ohio doctor accused of multiple hospital deaths began today. William Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder for ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. (Feb. 22)

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too