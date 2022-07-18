U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,897.69
    +34.53 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,609.32
    +321.06 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,590.68
    +138.26 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.37
    +36.87 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.44
    +3.85 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    +10.70 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    +0.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0148
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9840
    +0.0540 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1992
    +0.0126 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2120
    -0.2440 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,220.30
    +950.44 (+4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.93
    +22.74 (+4.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.19
    +74.18 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

TELEFLORA FLORISTS DELIVER MORE THAN 15,000 BOUQUETS FOR 21st ANNUAL MAKE SOMEONE SMILE WEEK

·3 min read

Local Florists Across the Country Give Back to Their Community with surprise floral donations July 17-23, 2022

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, and its network of professional florists nationwide are excited to celebrate Teleflora's 21st annual Make Someone Smile® Week, from Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, July 23. Throughout the week-long initiative, Teleflora member florists and local volunteers will hand craft and hand deliver thousands of Be Happy® Bouquets to individuals in need of a smile. The arrangements will be delivered to essential workers, those in nursing homes and hospitals, Meals on Wheels recipients, and many more.

Teleflora Make Someone Smile® Week Logo
Teleflora Make Someone Smile® Week Logo

Since the inception of Make Someone Smile® Week in 2000, Teleflora has donated more than 600,000 Be Happy® Mugs to house the signature Teleflora bouquet that has come to embody the Make Someone Smile® Week program. Member florists then work with local wholesalers and growers in their areas to secure donations of fresh flowers for their volunteer teams, who design surprise bouquets and deliver them to community members in need of a smile.

"For more than two decades, Teleflora florists have spearheaded an initiative that shows the impact a nice gesture and unexpected gift can have on someone. Make Someone Smile® Week has blossomed into an annual initiative that both florists and community members look forward to year-after-year," says Lottie McKinnon, program director of industry relations, education, and design academy at Teleflora. "We are thrilled to deliver smiles throughout our communities and hope to inspire others to follow suit and radiate joy."

Make Someone Smile® Week was developed by Teleflora in 2000 and is the floral industry's most successful volunteer initiative in North America, delivering happiness and smiles to local communities around the country. In 2021, the program spanned more than 100 facilities throughout the United States and Canada led by florists who donated their time to deliver more than 30,000 bouquets and smiles. As Teleflora florists are making deliveries this year for Make Someone Smile® Week, consumers can also share in the spirit of delivering a smile to someone in need by visiting http://www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora 
Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

Teleflora Be Happy® Bouquet Honors 21st Annual Make Someone Smile Week
Teleflora Be Happy® Bouquet Honors 21st Annual Make Someone Smile Week
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleflora-florists-deliver-more-than-15-000-bouquets-for-21st-annual-make-someone-smile-week-301585120.html

SOURCE Teleflora

Recommended Stories

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • Boeing 'disappointed' union recommending rejection of contract offer

    Boeing said it remains "hopeful that our employees will see the value in this offer and vote yes" to accept its offer, which the company said provides "highly competitive" wage increases and cash and stock immediately and also includes one of the "most lucrative" 401(k) retirement plans in the country. Tom Boelling, an IAM official, said Boeing had failed to meet members' needs on a number of issues.

  • NJ transgender woman transferred from women’s only prison after impregnating 2 inmates, report says

    Demi Minor, a transgender woman, was moved from the women's only Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in New Jersey, after two female inmates became pregnant earlier this year.

  • Six things to know about the leadership change at Ohio State's Newman Center

    Here's more of what we know about the Diocese of Columbus' decision to put a new priest in charge of Ohio State's Catholic student ministry.

  • Homemade aircrafts launched -- and crashed -- over Lake Michigan at "Flugtag" event

    Teams from across Wisconsin flew, and crashed, their human-powered aircrafts into Lake Michigan.

  • Man charged in Southern Maryland carnival shooting

    Police in St. Mary's County, Maryland have arrested and charged a man after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old at a fire department carnival.

  • SAS Contract Talks Continue as Pilot Strike Enters Third Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Scandinavian carrier SAS AB continued talks with pilot unions on Saturday with the strike that has grounded most of its flights during the peak holiday season poised to enter a third week. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandA spokesman

  • Three people killed in Indiana mall shooting, before armed civilian kills gunman

    Three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an American mall on Sunday night after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

  • People Aren’t Stopping For Washington State Police

    And we have new laws to thank for this mess…

  • After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

    A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports.

  • Two local men sentenced for their roles in Capitol riot

    "Neither was swept up in the crowd; instead, Mault and Mattice were agitators."

  • Extradition process begins for Mexico drug lord wanted in US

    Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, captured by Mexican forces, was notified this weekend that a process to extradite him to the United States for crimes including the murder of a DEA agent in 1985 has begun. A judge based in a Mexico City informed Caro Quintero, wanted in the United States for the torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985, of the accusations against him.

  • ‘They failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety’: Police harshly criticized in Uvalde report

    Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “systemic failures” created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.

  • Prosecutors seek 15-year sentence for armed Capitol rioter

    Federal prosecutors say Guy Wesley Reffitt was a militia member who took a central role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Anthem jewelry store robbery: Suspects arrested in California after police chase

    A man and woman were arrested in connection to the July 12 Anthem jewelry store robbery after getting into a police chase with California authorities, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Greece complains to Serbia over mortar cargo plane crash

    Greece filed an official complaint with Serbia on Monday after a cargo plane carrying mortar ammunition crashed while attempting an emergency landing in northern Greece. “The Greek ambassador in Belgrade has been instructed to make a complaint to the Serbian (government) to stress the need for Greek authorities to be notified in advance about the nature of the cargo,” said a Greek government official who requested anonymity pending an official announcement. Eight crew members on the An-12 cargo plane, operated by a Ukrainian company, were killed in the crash Saturday outside the northern Greek city of Kavala, that was followed by at least two hours of explosions.

  • The Most Important Biblical Character You’ve Probably Never Heard of

    William Blake/Public DomainIf I asked you to name the Christian Bible’s most important characters—the people who helped shape the world today—chances are that you’d reply “Abraham,” “Moses,” or “Jesus.” If you were making a Top 10 or even a Top 20 list you might add the Mary the Mother of Jesus, King David, Paul of Tarsus, a sprinkling of the Twelve Disciples, Adam and Eve, or Elijah. These are major figures in history and tradition, the ones that artists have chosen to memorialize. It might com

  • Coroner identifies Peoria teen killed in shooting

    The death of the Peoria teen was the fourth this month in the city.

  • US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

    A judge in Tennessee has temporarily barred two federal agencies from enforcing directives issued by President Joe Biden's administration that extended protections for LGBTQ people in schools and workplaces. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order on Friday ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who sued last August claiming the Biden administration directives infringe on states' right to enact laws that, for example, prevent students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or requiring schools and businesses to provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people. Atchley, appointed by President Donald Trump in 2020, agreed with the attorneys generals’ argument and issued a temporary injunction that prevents the agencies from applying that guidance on LGBTQ discrimination until the matter can be resolved by courts.

  • Texas lawmakers say failures in Uvalde response were "systemic"

    A committee of the Texas House has released the initial findings of its investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.