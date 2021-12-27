U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,722.50
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,833.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,340.25
    +41.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.00
    -2.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.78
    -1.01 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.00
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.20 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.17
    +0.54 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3404
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6450
    +0.2350 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,792.47
    +818.21 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.15
    +55.54 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,676.46
    -106.13 (-0.37%)
     

Telefonica buys Ericsson 5G equipment to replace some Huawei gear

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Security guards walk past a screen displaying the logo of Spanish Telecom company Telefonica in Madrid
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADRID (Reuters) - Telefonica has bought 5G network equipment from Swedish manufacturer Ericsson to replace some of the Huawei gear it has rolled out in Spain, a source at the Spanish firm said on Monday, confirming a report in Expansion newspaper.

The replacement of the next-generation mobile network equipment is part of Telefonica's strategy announced in 2019 to diversify suppliers, according to the source.

Expansion said the telecoms company has initially rolled out some Huawei equipment that it had already bought before seeking to secure alternative supplies.

The source at Telefonica declined to say how much equipment Telefonica bought from Ericsson or when the purchase was made.

Huawei and Ericsson's Spanish unit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Telefonica's 2019 decision came at a time when China's Huawei, the global market leader in network equipment, had been drawn into the centre of political tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The United States has alleged the company's equipment could be used by the Chinese government for espionage. Huawei and Beijing have repeatedly denied the allegations.

When Telefonica's announced its strategy two years ago, it said its decision to diversify was purely technical in nature and that it had seen no evidence to support the American allegations that Huawei gear posed a security risk.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Pravin Char)

Recommended Stories

  • Ferrari signs deal with tech firm Velas to create digital products for fans

    From next season, Velas, a provider of digital products and services, will become a partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 racing team. "In addition, Velas will be Title Sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series, the official digital championship competed in by all teams participating in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship," Ferrari said in a statement.

  • 3 Top Auto Stocks for 2022, According to RBC

    We’re about to turn the page on the calendar, put 2021 behind us, and stride into the brave, new year of 2022 – and Wall Street’s prognosticators are busy scanning the stocks to find the winners and losers for next year’s markets. Whether it’s individual stocks, whole industry sectors, or some combination of both, the analysts are finding plenty of Buy-rated equities for investors to consider. Take the automotive sector. Few industrials will present as many investment opportunities, both in 2022

  • Iron Ore Drops With Steel Demand Set to Weaken in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore declined as investors weighed expectations that the steelmaking raw material will face a surplus next year.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapChina Reports Most Daily Local Infection Cases Since JanuaryWorld Economy Now Set to Surpass $100 Trillion in 2022Futures in Singapore slumped as much as 5.4% on M

  • China's industrial profit growth tumbles as raw material prices fall

    Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a much slower pace in November, the statistics bureau said on Monday, pressured by tumbling prices of some raw materials, a faltering property market and weaker consumer demand. For the January-November period, industrial firms' profits rose 38.0% year-on-year to 7.98 trillion yuan, slower than the 42.2% rise in the first 10 months of 2021, the statistics bureau said. Zhu Hong, senior statistician at NBS, said while state efforts to cool soaring wholesale prices in November took cost pressures off downstream industries, the curbs meant the contribution from the mining and raw material sectors to overall profit growth weakened.

  • In Hot Job Market, Salaries Start to Swell for White-Collar Workers

    Professionals toward the end of 2021 saw compensation jump at the fastest rate in nearly 20 years, with sectors including law and finance reaping significant gains.

  • 6 Signs You Have a Toxic Workplace

    We can all agree that our jobs can be exhausting , yes? Between juggling meetings, managing employees and co-workers and executing your own duties, you can...

  • Return to office paused (again) as COVID rages: Will we ever go back?

    Omicron has thrown a return to the office into disarray, perhaps for months. Among companies pausing reopenings are Apple, Ford and Fidelity.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    "An employer match on your 401(k) is free money, but roughly a quarter of employees are leaving free money on the table by not taking advantage of their match," said Brian Walsh, a certified financial planner and financial planning manager at SoFi. While eliminating debt is important, you also need to prioritize saving for your future. Both Fidelity and Ally Bank recommend having three times your annual salary put away for retirement at age 40.

  • Some Job Seekers Get Loud About Their Availability

    You’re looking for a job, but should you advertise your availability on LinkedIn and other social networks with hashtags such as #OpentoWork? Recruiters and career coaches are split.

  • BentoBox CEO: COVID helped create 'a relationship with the restaurant' via online orders

    Restaurants continue to "get creative" to battle the COVID surge, and are using the pandemic to deepen their connection to customers, a startup founder said.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg — Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Here Are 10 Must-Read Retirement Stories From 2021

    These articles tell you how to do everything from how to use your 529 plan creatively to how to retire early.

  • China’s November industrial profits rise, but at a slower pace

    China's industrial profits increased at a slower pace in November, official data showed Monday, as raw material producers faced softer commodity prices.

  • Docusign Shareholder Notice

    Docusign Shareholder Notice

  • Career programs showcased at Buckeye Trail

    Students from Mid-East CTC joined forces with Buckeye Trail to showcase skills at the Buckeye Trail Career Day.

  • This seafood boil restaurant in St. Matthews is being sued for $1.1 million

    According to the filing, the restaurant didn't pay rent at all in November and December.

  • India's Adani nears first coal shipment from shunned Australian mine

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -India's Adani Group is preparing to ship the first coal cargo from Australia's most controversial mine, after battling a seven-year campaign by climate activists and defying a global push away from fossil fuels. The Carmichael mine in outback Queensland state is likely to be the last new thermal coal mine to be built in Australia, the world's biggest coal exporter, but will be a vital source of supply for importers such as power plants in India. "The first shipment of high-quality coal from the Carmichael mine is being assembled at the North Queensland Export Terminal in Bowen ready for export as planned," a spokeperson for Adani's Australian subsidiary Bravus Mining & Resources said in a statement.

  • Can four-day workweeks help women? More companies are trying it out.

    If you email an employee of International Coalition of Sites of Conscience on a Friday, no matter who you get in touch with, you will receive the same out-of-office response: "Thank you for your message. To promote more equitable workplaces and support its staff, from December 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience is piloting a four-day workweek," the automated response says. "For this reason, our office will be closed on Fridays."Subscribe to The Post

  • How COVID-19 Made Retail Stronger in 2021 — and What’s Ahead for 2022

    If you need proof that necessity really is the mother of invention, look no further than the retail industry during the era of COVID-19. Nobody will argue that the pandemic was necessarily good for...

  • Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

    Supplies of Haribo, milk, pasta, fresh vegetables, Irn-Bru, Weetabix and even Wetherspoon’s beer ran low