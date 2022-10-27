U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,825.08
    -5.52 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,197.42
    +358.31 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,850.02
    -120.97 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.82
    +27.49 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.42
    +1.51 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.50
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    -0.0100 (-0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9430
    -0.0720 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0850
    -0.2750 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,610.60
    -91.62 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.21
    -2.18 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,073.69
    +17.62 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Telegram announces username auctions on TON blockchain

Ivan Mehta
·3 min read

Telegram announced today that will it hold an auction for usernames — for both individual accounts and channels — through a marketplace built on top of the TON blockchain.

In August, Telegram founder Pavel Durov first mentioned the idea by noting the possibility of adding "a little bit of Web 3.0 to Telegram in the coming weeks." At that time, he said he was impressed by the success of the TON Foundation's auction of domain names.

"I’m really impressed by the success of the auction TON recently conducted for their domain/wallet names. Wallet.ton was sold for 215,250 Toncoin (~$260000) while casino.ton was sold for ~$244000.

If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction," he said. Now the company is putting this plan into action.

Telegram and TON Foundation are using a separate website Fragment.com as a hub for these auctions. Users will be able to log into the site using Telegram, the tonkeeper app, or their TON-based wallets. The website will also help users link their Telegram accounts to the handles that they have bought.

At launch, the chat app is auctioning four and five-character handles that will be available for everyone. Telegram users can also put up their own existing handles for auction. Each handle put up for auction will end in a week with an extra hour for final bidding. The company is setting a minimum auction value for four character handles at 10,000 toncoins — which converts to roughly $18,400 at the time of writing.

"As the partnership between TON and Telegram deepens, the synergy between the two projects will enable the continued
creation of tangible use-cases of blockchain technology. For the first time, social media users will be able to transparently prove that they own their handles thanks to their tokenisation on the TON blockchain," Andrew Rogozov, Founding Member of the TON Foundation said in a statement

Telegram had big ambitions in the web3 world but it had to ditch those ambitions. In 2018, the company hatched up plans for Telegram Open Network (TON) blockchain project and an initial coin offering (ICO). The project got backing from big-name investors including Benchmark and Lightspeed Capital, which put up $1.7 billion. However, after a legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Telegram was forced to forsake the project.

After Telegram stopped working on TON, various independent groups continued the development with Toncoin getting backing from Durov and winning the rights to ton.org website in 2021. But the Telegram founder has tried to distance himself from direct involvement with the project.

Telegram has been trying various methods to earn money to keep the company sustainable. Last year it introduced ad spots on public channels. Earlier this year, the company introduced a paid plan that allows large file transfers, exclusive stickers and reactions, and the ability to convert voice messages into text. The new announcement of username auction on the blockchain is another step to get some more moolah in the bank.

Recommended Stories

  • Mindy Kaling Just Debuted Brownie Batter Highlights and Bangs

    The Never Have I Ever creator is peak fall beauty inspo.

  • Colorado hosting four-star recruit Jojo Solis for Arizona State game

    Four-star running back Jojo Solis is set to be at Folsom on Saturday

  • Cumberland County jail employee accused of giving cellphone to inmate

    Monique Rossetta Smith, 29, was arrested Oct. 26, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

  • Twitch hopes its rewritten community policies are easier to understand

    Twitch has rewritten its Community Guidelines, and it's hoping the simpler language will result in fewer violations and more reports.

  • Italy consumer morale at 9-year low as Meloni takes charge

    Morale amongst Italian businesses and consumers fell in October, data showed on Thursday, underscoring the challenges facing new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who has inherited a rapidly slowing economy. Consumer sentiment was particularly glum, statistics bureau ISTAT reported, with the index plunging to a nine-year low as the surge in the cost of living erodes household savings. Meloni, who was sworn in as prime minister on Saturday at the head of a right-wing coalition, faces a welter of problems for the euro zone's third largest economy which the Treasury says is now in recession.

  • EXPLAINER: How the AP counts the vote on election night

    Every state has its own process for counting votes, and news organizations play a key role. The Associated Press is the only news organization that does all of the math, down to the county level, gathering voting information and passing it along to member news organizations and customers. Stephen Ohlemacher, AP Election Decision Editor, calls elections “ the single largest act of journalism that happens every two years.”

  • Interpol says metaverse opens up new world of cybercrime

    LONDON (Reuters) -Global police agency Interpol said it was preparing for the risk that online immersive environments - the "metaverse" - could create new kinds of cybercrime and allow existing crime to take place on a larger scale. Interpol's member countries have raised concerns about how to prepare for possible metaverse crime, Madan Oberoi, Interpol's executive director for technology and innovation, told Reuters. "If terror group wants to attack a physical space they may use this space to plan and simulate and launch their exercises before attacking," he said.

  • Netflix's animated Sonic series will arrive on December 15th

    A new teaser for the 24-episode first season will arrive on Thursday evening.

  • Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz apologizes for dissing reporter who asked about offense's struggles

    Iowa's offense is coordinated by Ferentz's son Brian and has scored seven TDs in seven games.

  • Spy agencies pulled 2020 vote study amid internal dissent

    As U.S. spy agencies ramped up their work to catch foreign meddling in this year’s election, a team of CIA experts studied lessons learned from the contentious 2020 vote. Unexpectedly, their report sparked a controversy within parts of the intelligence community. In a rare move, their study was withdrawn shortly after it was issued in the spring after rank-and-file officers protested that it failed to address the allegations of politics seeping into intelligence that arose in the 2020 election and that remain unresolved for some today.

  • Where and who the Crimson Tide are projected to play this bowl season?

    After a big win over ranked Miss St have the Tide jumped back into a playoff spot?

  • Addition of receiver Diante Vines to Iowa offense certainly can’t hurt

    The addition of wide receiver Diante Vines adds a potential playmaker to an Iowa offense in desperate need of one.

  • Big tech stocks will be key for the current rally: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Australia's Medibank says data of 4 million customers accessed by hacker

    (Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia's biggest health insurer, said on Wednesday a cyber hack had compromised data of all of its of its nearly 4 million customers, as it warned of a A$25 million to A$35 million ($16 million to $22.3 million) hit to first-half earnings. It said on Wednesday that all personal and significant amounts of health claims data of all its customers were compromised in the breach reported this month, a day after it warned the number of customers affected would grow. "Our investigation has now established that this criminal has accessed all our private health insurance customers' personal data and significant amounts of their health claims data," chief executive David Koczkar said in a statement.

  • A Hidden Risk for Amazon's Cloud Business

    Public cloud platforms like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS have truly changed the game for start-ups. Instead of having little choice but to own and operate their own servers, the cloud makes it easy to spin up resources quickly and on demand. A sudden surge in usage can cripple a physical server, and scaling involves upgrading hardware or setting up additional servers.

  • Solana DeFi Projects Reopen Following $114M Mango Markets Hack

    Tulip and UXD lost hefty sums after Mango Markets was hacked—but both protocols today said they retrieved the tokens.

  • Majority of bitcoin addresses have now lost money

    Latest crypto market metrics coincide with a price rebound and could signal a thawing of the crypto winter, analysts suggest

  • Taiwan Tensions Raise Alarms Over Risks to World’s Subsea Cables

    (Bloomberg) -- Surging tensions with China have prompted Taiwan to boost its military defenses. Now it’s heeding the lessons of the war in Ukraine to address one of its bigger weakness: the fragile undersea infrastructure that connects the island to the internet.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €25

  • Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

    Until now, users only got the same amount of storage that they'd have with a free Gmail account.