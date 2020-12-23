Telegram channels will start getting ads next year

Benzinga

Downgrades * Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) from Buy to Sell. Arcturus Therapeutics earned $0.92 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. At the end of the last trading period, Arcturus Therapeutics closed at $118.46. * According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. FuboTV earned $1.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. At the end of the last trading period, FuboTV closed at $62.19. * For PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, PaySign showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. PaySign closed at $4.91 at the end of the last trading period. * BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. IAC/InterActiveCorp earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IAC/InterActiveCorp shows a 52-week-high of $324.74 and a 52-week-low of $100.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $183.73. Initiations * CMB International initiated coverage on iHuman Inc (NYSE:IH) with a Buy rating. The price target for iHuman is set to $26.08. In the third quarter, iHuman earned $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.58 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. iHuman closed at $21.10 at the end of the last trading period. * With an Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. At the end of the last trading period, Evelo Biosciences closed at $11.20. * Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:COGT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cogent Biosciences is set to $22.00. In the third quarter, Cogent Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. At the end of the last trading period, Cogent Biosciences closed at $12.20. * Benchmark initiated coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for CC Neuberger Principal is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of CC Neuberger Principal shows a 52-week-high of $11.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.80. * With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Square. Square earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $243.38 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. Square closed at $241.57 at the end of the last trading period. * With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Qualcomm. In the fourth quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.07 and a 52-week-low of $58.00. At the end of the last trading period, Qualcomm closed at $146.34. * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) with a Market Perform rating. Seres Therapeutics earned $0.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Seres Therapeutics closed at $24.78 at the end of the last trading period. * Santander initiated coverage on Linx SA (NYSE:LINX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Linx is set to $7.60. In the third quarter, Linx showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.83. Linx closed at $7.24 at the end of the last trading period. * With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Luminar Technologies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.10. Luminar Technologies closed at $37.37 at the end of the last trading period. * With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC). The price target seems to have been set at $13.25 for Lithium Americas. Lithium Americas earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lithium Americas shows a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.35. * JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kaleido Biosciences is set to $22.00. Kaleido Biosciences earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.82. Kaleido Biosciences closed at $8.99 at the end of the last trading period. * With a Buy rating, CMB International initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ). The price target seems to have been set at $23.20 for iQIYI. For the third quarter, iQIYI had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.03 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. iQIYI closed at $16.97 at the end of the last trading period. * National Securities Corporation initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Humanigen is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $20.79.