U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,351.63
    +51.17 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,383.34
    +380.42 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,445.93
    +190.45 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.94
    +14.47 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    +1.59 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.80
    -6.80 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4750
    +0.5570 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,212.79
    +2,013.38 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.50
    +45.13 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Telegram says it added 70M users during day of Facebook and WhatsApp outage

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Facebook's hours-long outage on Monday may have hurt the company, its founder, shareholders, and many businesses that rely on the social juggernaut's services. But for its instant messaging rivals, it was a very good day.

Telegram founder and chief executive Pavel Durov said on Tuesday that his instant messaging app added a staggering 70 million users yesterday in what he described as a "record increase in user registration and activity" for the service.

"I am proud of how our team handled the unprecedented growth because Telegram continued to work flawlessly for the vast majority of our users," wrote Durov on his Telegram channel. But the day wasn't so flawless.

"That said, some users in the Americas may have experienced slower speed than usual as millions of users from these continents rushed to sign up for Telegram at the same time," he added.

Telegram, which recently topped 1 billion downloads, had 500 million monthly active users as of early this year.

Signal, which competes with both Telegram and WhatsApp, also added new users. It said yesterday in a tweet that "millions of new users" had joined the app.

This isn't the first time Telegram and Signal have gained at the expense of their chief rival. The two added millions of users earlier this year as well when WhatsApp was struggling to explain exactly what its new privacy policy entailed.

“The smallest of events helped trigger the largest of outcomes,” said Brian Acton, the executive chairman of Signal's holding company, of WhatsApp's debacle earlier this year, in an interview with TechCrunch.

The headline was updated for clarity.

Recommended Stories

  • The UAE aims to launch a probe to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 2028

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Space Agency will be sending a probe to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, with the aim of ultimately landing on an asteroid in the early 2030s, in a mission that will surely be a major boost for the country’s private sector space companies. From there the spacecraft will have a long and winding journey: It will travel 3.6 billion kilometers over five years, boomeranging around both Venus and Earth to build enough velocity to eventually arrive at the asteroid belt beyond Mars in 2030. The UAE aims to land the spacecraft on an asteroid in 2033 -- an ambitious target for a country that only founded its space agency in 2014.

  • Is Cactus, Inc.'s(NYSE:WHD) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

    Cactus' (NYSE:WHD) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance...

  • Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for nearly six-hour outage

    Facebook Inc blamed a "faulty configuration change https://tmsnrt.rs/3lcz40O" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. The company in a late Monday blog post https://engineering.fb.com/2021/10/04/networking-traffic/outage did not specify who executed the configuration change and whether it was planned. Several Facebook employees who declined to be named had told Reuters earlier that they believed that the outage was caused by an internal mistake in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

  • Fossil fuels are astonishingly harmful. The Orange County oil spill is just a reminder

    Even beyond climate change, there are many reasons to transition to solar and wind power — the Huntington Beach oil spill among them.

  • Apple launches new coding guide for elementary school students

    Apple is rolling out several new resources for elementary school students, including a new ‘Everyone Can Code Early Learners’ activity guide. The new guide extends Apple's curriculum resources from kindergarten to college. This latest rollout is part of the tech giant’s Everyone Can Code initiative, which aims to help educators and families introduce coding to students early on.

  • Florida’s current COVID-19 hospitalizations fall under 5,000, only 810 more vaccinated

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 4,979 COVID-19 patients listed from 258 Florida hospitals, continuing a trend of decreasing hospitalizations.

  • NASA's 'Armageddon'-style asteroid deflection mission takes off in November

    NASA has a launch date for that most Hollywood of missions, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, which is basically a dry run of the movie "Armageddon." Unlike the film, this will not involve nukes, oil rigs or Aerosmith, but instead is a practical test of our ability to change the trajectory of an asteroid in a significant and predictable way. The DART mission, managed by the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (!), involves sending a pair of satellites out to a relatively nearby pair of asteroids, known as the Didymos binary.

  • Rise in singles, who face economic costs, worry researchers

    Jessica Kaschube has relied on the economic advantages of being married to pursue her career. During almost a dozen years of marriage, the extra income from her husband’s more stable jobs — and his health insurance — has enabled Kaschube to move from Montana to Alabama to Florida, advancing her career as a theater administrator in an arts profession known for low pay and instability. A new study from Pew Research Center released Tuesday underscores the economic advantages of being married, especially as the share of single people in the U.S. has grown over the past three decades.

  • Facebook outage: Why the world’s largest social network was down for 6 hours

    Facebook’s week went from bad to worse Monday when the social networking giant’s apps went dark for users around the world for roughly six hours.

  • Indians had a glimpse of life without WhatsApp

    The 400 million users in India—the app's biggest market by far—were unable to connect for six hours.

  • Microsoft Windows 11 review: Big upgrades for workers and gamers alike

    Microsoft's Windows 11 is a welcome upgrade to the world's most popular desktop operating system for both workers and gamers.

  • ImagineAR (IPNFF) Releases New Mobile APP SDK Including Global AR Scavenger Hunts, Rewards & Clues

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables businesses, sports teams and organizations to create instant global AR mobile phone campaigns without a technical background, has released both the new ImagineAR SDK 1.4 and ImagineAR Cloud 1.3. These two new major company product platforms include significant enhancements and improvements to deliver optimal fan and consumer experiential engagements around the world.

  • Windows 11 review: Microsoft’s most pleasant OS—until it isn't

    Windows 11 is a solid step forward aesthetically from Windows 10, though some of the changes may annoy long-time Windows users.

  • How and when to upgrade to Windows 11

    It might be months before you can install the OS through Windows Update, though.

  • Windows 11 is Out Now – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    As of October 5th, Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. Download Windows 11 While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be …

  • TikTok users baffled by ‘amazing’ hack for unlocking an iPhone with just your voice: ‘This is brilliant’

    The hack is showing users one way how to unlock an iPhone without putting in a password.

  • Gitlab Targets $8.6 Billion Valuation in Market Debut

    On Monday, Gitlab set terms for its initial public offering. The company, which is remote-only and doesn’t have a headquarters, plans to offer 10.4 million shares at $55 to $60, a prospectus said. At $60 a share, Gitlab is chasing a nearly $8.6 billion valuation.

  • Who are the best software development consultants for startups?

    When the dot-com bubble popped 20 years ago a lot of people thought that software development was going to get broadly outsourced. Instead, Silicon Valley evolved a new ethos around technical, product-focused founders and strong, central engineering teams. Which is why we’re looking to profile great software development shops that work with startups.

  • Windows 11 launches with redesigned start menu

    Microsoft's latest operating system is being offered as a free upgrade from Tuesday.

  • WhatsApp rival Signal gets ‘millions’ of new users in the wake of Facebook’s dramatic six-hour outage

    ‘Signal is WhatsUp’, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey quipped