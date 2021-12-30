U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,778.73
    -14.33 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,398.08
    -90.55 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,741.56
    -24.65 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,248.79
    -0.45 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.55
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.25 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5150
    -0.0280 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3502
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0520
    +0.1050 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,336.07
    +110.39 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.43
    +19.23 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.01
    -17.68 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.71
    -115.17 (-0.40%)
     

Telegram adds iMessage-style reactions and hidden text for spoilers

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Telegram is squeezing in one last major update before 2021 wraps up. Among the new features is hidden text to mask spoilers. So, if you can't wait to blab about what happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home before everyone in the chat has seen it, you can select any section of your text and use the Spoiler formatting. This will hide the text in the chat, notifications and chat list. When your friends are ready to read what you think about [redacted] showing up, they can tap the spoiler text to read it.

Also new are iMessage-style reactions. You can double tap any message to send a thumbs-up reaction. Tapping once (or tapping and holding on iOS) will let you select other emoji, such as a grin, fire, a shocked face or a thumbs down. You can change the default double-tap emoji in the Chat Settings on Android, and under the Stickers and Emoji section in iOS settings.

In private chats, reactions are always enabled. Channel and group admins can decide whether to switch them on and what reactions the other members can choose from.

Elsewhere, Telegram now has a useful translation option. Through the Language section in Settings, you can enable translation, which adds a Translate button to the context menu. You can nix languages you're able to understand and the Translate button won't be available on messages you receive in those languages. Translation is available on all Android devices, but iPhone and iPad users will need to be running iOS 15 or later. The number of languages Telegram supports depends on your operating system.

In addition, users can generate QR codes for anyone with a public username, as well as bots, groups and channels. You can tap the QR code icon next to their username and select the colors and pattern before sharing it elsewhere. You can find your own QR code in Settings.

The Telegram team redesigned the context menus on macOS with new shortcut hints and animated icons. The app will display a full-screen effect in one-on-one chats when you send certain emoji too.

Earlier this year, Telegram added group video calls and other features, including a way to block others in group chats from taking screenshots and saving shared media, as well as live streams with unlimited viewers. There's been some blowback against Telegram this year, however, with reports suggesting there has been a significant uptick in the level of cybercriminal activity taking place on the encrypted messaging app.

Recommended Stories

  • Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro update 'paused' to fix dropped calls

    Google has confirmed it's pausing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro December update over reports of call dropping and disconnecting.

  • Yukai Engineering's cute stuffed animal robot will nibble on your finger

    Om nom nom.

  • ‘Let’s Play! Oink Games’ is no Jackbox, but it's a worthy party game collection

    Let's Play! Oink Games isn't as immediately accessible as Jackbox's popular series, but it's a start.

  • The Morning After: Hyundai may be giving up on the combustion engine

    Today’s tech headlines: Hyundai may have stopped developing new combustion engines, Apple reportedly hires Meta's AR public relations lead, and AMD and OnePlus are the latest to cancel in-person CES 2022 plans.

  • The 'Tomb Raider' reboot trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store

    All three 'Tomb Raider' reboot games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until January 6th.

  • Sega left one of its European servers wide open

    A misconfigured Amazon Web Services S3 bucket contained sensitive information which allowed researchers to arbitrarily upload files to Sega-owned domains and abuse a 250,000-user email list.

  • Here are the winners in tech for 2021

    Our roundup of this year's best performers.

  • JLab's latest $20 earbuds are designed to complement your skin tone

    JLab hopes to make its $20 true wireless earbuds more discreet with colors that complement skin tone.

  • Best of TechCrunch 2021

    Instead of spitting out a list of TechCrunch’s top-performing stories, we asked our staff to vote on their favorite stories of the year, added evergreen content and our top TC+ articles for a well-rounded 2021 list. What started as a small Twitter Spaces interview with about 180 listeners quickly (and very unexpectedly) turned into one of TechCrunch’s top-read stories of 2021. Danny’s Spaces interview with Eric Dean Wilson focused on his book “After Cooling: On Freon, Global Warming, and the Terrible Cost of Comfort,” exploring the before, during and after story of A/C — and how damaging the comforts of cold, clean indoor air can actually be.

  • The year the tide turned on ransomware

    This year was rife with ransomware. It was also the year that hackers seized global attention by targeting critical infrastructure, hacking American oil pipeline system Colonial Pipeline, meat-processing giant JBS and Iowa New Cooperative, an alliance of farmers that sells corn and soy, to name just a few. It began in April when the Department of Justice formed the Ransomware and Digital Extortion Task Force.

  • The best accessories for your new PlayStation 5

    Here are the best accessories for the Sony PlayStation 5, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Roku expands its TV Ready program to include more brands and regions

    Roku TVs will be able to pair quickly with more audio products in the future.

  • Samsung says the Galaxy Flip 3 motivated more people to switch than its flagships

    Samsung shipped four times more foldables in 2021 than what it did in 2020, the tech giant has revealed.

  • Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over camera and trunk defects

    Tesla has recalled over 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars over flaws with camera and trunk systems.

  • This Growth Stock Could Be a Surprise Metaverse Pick in 2022

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has moved in a different direction since former CTO Pat Gelsinger took the CEO position in early 2021. Among the most pressing problems for this blue-chip stock is a lost technical lead, and addressing this problem will be critical if the company wants to succeed in the metaverse. Now, with its new strategy enacted, investors will have to determine whether the metaverse can help Intel stage a revival.

  • 4 High-Growth Trends You'll Want to Invest in for 2022

    It's a time for hope and reflection -- as well as piling into the hottest growth trends that could define the upcoming year. In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic and retail investors' love for short squeezes seemed to dominate the newswires. While there are plenty of double-digit growth trends investors can put their money to work in right now, none is arguably safer than cybersecurity.

  • Here's My Favorite Telecom Stock for 2022

    As the pandemic has raged for the past two years, mobile and broadband subscriptions have grown above the level of gross domestic product (GDP), fueling gains for many telecom stocks in 2020. Highly aggressive promotions for free 5G devices have only added to fears of margin-killing price wars. With many leading telecom stocks down or lagging far behind the 29% gains of the S&P 500 this year, stronger players may be primed for a bounce in 2022.

  • These are tech’s 10 megatrends for 2022 — and the stocks to buy

    It’s been a turbulent year for stock markets – record levels across all major indexes despite an onslaught of economic worries and what feels like never-ending variants of Covid-19. Now it’s time to look ahead to 10 major technology trends and which companies show the most promise to win big in 2022. Amazon (AMZN) has enjoyed the leadership position in Cloud for some time, and its AWS business now tops $16 billion in revenue a quarter.

  • Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip manufacturing

    (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that strict COVID-19 curbs in the Chinese city of Xian could disrupt their chip manufacturing bases in the area. The lockdown in the city puts further pressure on global supply chains and adds to a torturous year for exporters facing sharply higher freight costs even as prices for raw materials including semiconductors skyrocket amid the two-year long pandemic. The curbs could cause delays in the supply of DRAM memory chips, widely used in data centres, Micron said on Wednesday.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.