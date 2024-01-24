Telegraph bidder accused of ‘last-minute smoke and mirrors’

Telegraph

The Abu Dhabi fund pursuing a takeover of The Telegraph has been accused of “last-minute smoke and mirrors” after it revised the deal prompting further delays and uncertainty.

Writing in The Telegraph, the former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith said the changes were “undoubtedly an attempt to convince the regulators and responsible ministers that their proposed deal is something that it clearly isn’t.”

Sir Iain, who has argued that allowing a foreign state to acquire The Telegraph would be dangerous for democracy, said: “Notwithstanding the last minute smoke and mirrors, the fundamentals remain the same.”

His intervention came after RedBird IMI, which is 75pc funded by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the vice president of the UAE, told officials on Tuesday it had created a new corporate structure under which it intended to own The Telegraph.

It prompted the Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazer, to say she was minded to order a further investigation just days before regulators were due to deliver their views on RedBird IMI’s original proposals.

The fund, headed by the American media executive Jeff Zucker, has been in discussions with the media regulator Ofcom, which is investigating whether its planned takeover is in the public interest. It had been expected to deliver its report to Ms Frazer by Friday.

As head of RedBird IMI Jeff Zucker is leading the joint venture's proposed takeover of The Telegraph - Clara Molden

However, this week RedBird IMI established an English limited partnership to replace a Delaware holding company in an apparent attempt to address some of the concerns about the perceived threat to press freedom from the involvement of an autocratic state.

The change would bring the ownership structure under UK company law and seek to distance it further from International Media Investments (IMI), the Sheikh’s company in Abu Dhabi which has a record of censorship and editorial interference.

However, the 11th-hour change, which comes soon after RedBird IMI called in the former chancellor George Osborne as an adviser, appeared to anger Ms Frazer. She delivered a rebuke to RedBird IMI in a written statement to Parliament.

Ms Frazer said: “I do not consider this is conducive to the full and proper functioning of the process.

“I expect the parties to ensure that all the relevant authorities have timely access to all relevant information, and in sufficient detail, in order that they, and subsequently I as Secretary of State, can make our determinations.”

A spokesman for RedBird IMI said: “This change was made in order to clarify the point that IMI is a passive investor in the company that will own the Telegraph and as such will have no management or editorial involvement whatsoever in the title.”

RedBird IMI has also proposed an editorial trust responsible for ensuring its promises of press freedom are kept. Such pledges are known by regulators as “behavioural remedies” are viewed less favourably than “structural” protections such as the new ownership vehicle the fund established this week.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the last minute changes were not conducive to the proper functioning of the regulatory process - Leon Neal/Getty Images

The fund derailed auctions of The Telegraph and The Spectator magazine by receivers last year by helping the Barclay family repay a £1.2bn debt to Lloyds Banking Group. It aims to convert £600m of the lending into ownership.

Ms Frazer warned that the latest manoeuvre effectively meant a new takeover was on the table even after RedBird IMI stated “there is no change to the identity, nature of economic interests of the ultimate economic shareholders”.

She also appeared to cast doubt on the fund’s claims that IMI would be an entirely passive investor, noting that “there are certain reserved matters where IMI consent will still be required under the partnership agreement”.

The Government, which has taken powers that shut out the Barclay family and give ministers corporate control of The Telegraph while its ownership is in doubt, is likely to issue a second Public Interest Intervention Notice this week to allow Ofcom more time to consider the revised takeover.

It would add weeks to a timetable which is already seen as likely to last into summer. After Ofcom reports, Ms Frazer has powers to order a deeper investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority lasting up to 32 weeks.

The process could also be paused for the purdah of a General Election campaign, which could leave the decision of whether to approve or block RedBird IMI in the hands of Labour ministers next winter.

Alternative buyers including the owner of The Daily Mail and the GB News co-owner Sir Paul Marshall are in contact with Department for Culture officials in the event the Abu Dhabi-backed bid fails.

