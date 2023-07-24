Telegraph reports one-third rise in profits to £39m

Telegraph newspaper

The publisher of The Telegraph has reported an increase in profits of almost a third, as prospective bidders prepare for the sale of the company by Lloyds Banking Group.

Telegraph Media Group’s pre-tax profits climbed by 32pc in 2022 to £39m, according to a trading update on Tuesday.

The increase was driven by a 4pc increase in turnover to £254m, the second year in a row of growth following years of decline caused by the shift away from print across the newspaper industry.

Costs were flat and the improvement was delivered mostly by expansion of The Telegraph’s digital subscriptions business, as well as a contribution from a higher print cover price.

Against a tough backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine and resulting cost-of-living crisis, 42,000 new digital subscribers were added to bring the total last December to 587,000.

Alongside 147,000 print subscribers, it meant The Telegraph ended 2022 with a total of 734,000 subscriptions, an increase of 14,000. The average revenue from each subscriber across digital and print was £175.

Telegraph Media Group said growth has since accelerated and that the takeover of The Chelsea Magazine Company, the publisher of specialist magazines including The English Garden and Classic Boat, had boosted the total number of subscribers to 974,000 at the end of June this year.

Nick Hugh, chief executive of Telegraph Media Group, said the company was “firmly on track” to reach its target of one million subscriptions ahead of its target of the end of 2023.

He added: “Our vision is to reach more paying readers than at any other time in our history.

“Subscription revenues now represent the majority of the group, and this recurring revenue visibility enables us to make strategic long-term investment.”

The circulation of The Telegraph peaked at more than 1.5 million in the late 1970s.

Lloyds took ownership of The Telegraph last month by appointing receivers from the consultancy AlixPartners.

The bank had been in a long-running dispute with the previous owners, the Barclay family, over debts secured against the company.

Last week the chairman of BT’s network arm, Openreach, was appointed to spearhead a sale of the business to a new long-term owner.

Mike McTighe was made chairman of Press Acquisitions Limited, The Telegraph’s parent company, which in the coming days is expected to appoint investment bankers to run an auction.

