Telehandler Market: 5.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, and Regional Analysis, 2022-2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telehandler Market Size is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.66%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Telehandler Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Telehandler Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Telehandler Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 145

  • Companies: 10+ – Including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and India), North America (US), Europe (Germany), South America, and Middle East and Africa

Download Sample: for more additional information about the Telehandler Market

Vendor Insights-

The telehandler market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Caterpillar Inc.- The company offers telehandler that includes TELEHANDLERS TH408D Ag Handler, TELEHANDLERS TH357D Ag Handler which is used for construction sites, allowing you to reach out and over obstacles, and are also commonly used in repair and maintenance. The construction industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry, and building construction.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the telehandler market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan will facilitate the telehandler market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Telehandler Market Driver:

  • Telehandler Market Trend:

Download sample report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Global Truck Mounted Crane Market: The truck mounted crane market size will record an incremental growth of USD 317.11 million and a CAGR of over 2% during 2020-2024. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Telehandlers Market for Construction Industry by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The telehandlers market share for construction industry is expected to increase by USD 478.74 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Telehandler Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.4 CLAAS Group

  • 10.5 Dieci Srl

  • 10.6 Doosan Corp.

  • 10.7 Haulotte Group

  • 10.8 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • 10.9 Komatsu Ltd.

  • 10.10 Liebherr International AG

  • 10.11 Manitou BF SA

  • 10.12 Oshkosh Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telehandler-market-5-52-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--by-application-construction-agriculture-industrial-and-others-and-geography--market-size-share-and-regional-analysis-2022-2026--301530240.html

SOURCE Technavio

