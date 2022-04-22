Telehandler Market: 5.52% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and Geography | Market Size, Share, and Regional Analysis, 2022-2026

NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Telehandler Market Size is expected to increase by USD 1.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.66%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Telehandler Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 145

Companies: 10+ – Including AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others)

Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and India), North America (US), Europe (Germany), South America, and Middle East and Africa

Vendor Insights-

The telehandler market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Caterpillar Inc.- The company offers telehandler that includes TELEHANDLERS TH408D Ag Handler, TELEHANDLERS TH357D Ag Handler which is used for construction sites, allowing you to reach out and over obstacles, and are also commonly used in repair and maintenance. The construction industries segment is primarily responsible for supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry, and building construction.

Regional Market Outlook

45% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the telehandler market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan will facilitate the telehandler market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Telehandler Market Driver:

Telehandler Market Trend:

Telehandler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

