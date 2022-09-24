U.S. markets closed

Telehandler Market to record USD 1.73 Bn incremental growth -- Construction segment to generate maximum revenue

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telehandler market is fragmented in nature. The market is highly competitive and is dominated by vendors such as  JC Bamford Excavators, Manitou, and Oshkosh. Most of the prominent vendors in the market have their headquarters in Europe. Established vendors are focused on increasing the lift capacity and height of their existing models. They are also focusing on improving the control systems to enhance safety, which is a major concern and differentiating factor for buyers. Moreover, vendors are developing a wide range of products to expand their portfolio for various end-user applications and increase profitability. Gain deeper insights into the vendor landscape and identify successful growth strategies adopted by key vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telehandler Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telehandler Market 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global telehandlers market size to grow by USD 1.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Significant investments are being made in the construction of oil and gas pipelines across the world. This is evident in developing countries such as the US and Canada due to the shale gas boom. These countries are also making huge investments in public infrastructure, which is increasing the demand for telehandlers. Besides, the recent crackdown on illegal immigration by the Government of the US has resulted in a shortage of farmworkers in the country. This has driven the farming sector in the US to focus on mechanizing agriculture and livestock farming processes. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio segments the global telehandler market by application (construction, agriculture, industrial, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The construction industry will have the largest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The growth of the residential and commercial construction market is creating significant demand for telehandlers in the construction industry. The rising use of modular construction will further accelerate the growth of the market in the construction segment.

By region, APAC will emerge as the key market, occupying 45% of the global market share. Increasing investments in infrastructure projects such as transportation and energy in countries China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the regional market.

The market is driven by the increasing need for bulk material handling in agriculture and livestock farming. The report on the telehandler market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.  Download PDF Sample Report

The telehandler market covers the following areas:

  • Telehandler Market Sizing

  • Telehandler Market Forecast

  • Telehandler Market Analysis

Key vendors in the global telehandler market:

  • AB Volvo

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • CLAAS Group

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Dieci Srl

  • Doosan Corp.

  • Haulotte Group

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Liebherr International AG

  • Linamar Corp.

  • Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl

  • Manitou BF SA

  • Merlo Spa

  • Oshkosh Corp.

  • Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC

  • SANY Group

  • Terex Corp.

  • Wacker Neuson SE

  • Xtreme Manufacturing

Related Reports:

Telehandler Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.73 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Dieci Srl, Doosan Corp., Haulotte Group, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr International AG, Linamar Corp., Magni Telescopic Handlers Srl, Manitou BF SA, Merlo Spa, Oshkosh Corp., Pettibone Traverse Lift LLC, SANY Group, Terex Corp., Wacker Neuson SE, and Xtreme Manufacturing

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.4 CLAAS Group

  • 10.5 Dieci Srl

  • 10.6 Doosan Corp.

  • 10.7 Haulotte Group

  • 10.8 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • 10.9 Komatsu Ltd.

  • 10.10 Liebherr International AG

  • 10.11 Manitou BF SA

  • 10.12 Oshkosh Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

