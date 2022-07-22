Telehealth Kiosk Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2027. Point-of-Care Consultation Complimenting the Demand for Telehealth Kiosk – Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global telehealth kiosk market is expected to cross $3 billion by 2027.

Chicago, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report, the global telehealth kiosk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% during 2022-2027. Digital tools such as telehealth kiosks are making it possible for clinicians and health practitioners to do regular tasks smartly. Digital health tools can leverage aggregated patient data to optimize medication by improving outcomes and reducing costs. Starting from simple pill reminders, today’s digital drug companions provide patients with complete digital engagement for better patient care. People rush to telehealth kiosks in their organizations or nearby public places for emergency requirements.



Telehealth services are emerging as a new norm that enables vulnerable rural patients to have easier access to medical care. Telehealth kiosks are part of this evolution of telemedicine and can be in retail facilities, pharmacies, workplaces, schools, or anywhere else in the community. These digital healthcare platforms provide point-of-care consultation services that allow patients to receive on-demand health assessments through biometric and diagnostic devices that allow healthcare providers to virtually monitor their vital signs. A wide range of patients can benefit from these telemedicine kiosks.

Next-generation Telehealth Kiosks Transforming Healthcare Solutions

Telemedicine is an extension of IT-enabled healthcare services aimed at replacing conventional face-to-face methods of patient-provider interaction. Telemedicine is not intended to replace healthcare backend workflows as it aims to improve patient experience, access to care and better utilize the time and resources of professional providers.

Presently, there has been a shift from traditional hospitals to alternative medicine facilities, which could be a location for a large retail chain, a large corporate workplace, or a government agency. Telehealth kiosks can bridge the gap between full self-service and home-based remote health and traditional hospitals. Hospital-at-home trends are rapidly transforming the global healthcare industry. The pace of innovation in telehealth technology accelerated significantly within just five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, the new platforms in the telehealth kiosks include eClinics. Vendors such as 19Labs and Elo have partnered to launch eClinics across new locations worldwide. 19Labs’ GALE eClinics are next-generation point-of-care platforms that seamlessly integrate leading mobile and healthcare technologies into cost-effective and smart solutions such as telehealth carts, healthcare kiosks, or portable telehealth kits. Many large hospitals are also planning to invest in kiosks to improve patient access to medical consultations.

Impact of Virtualization within Healthcare

As scientific and technological advances continue to transform the healthcare system, virtual health has unveiled itself as the future of healthcare services. Virtualization can significantly impact patient experience in terms of wait time and patient attrition. Around 30% of patients leave without visiting a physician due to the long wait time, while 53% of patients abandon an appointment because of limited access to healthcare.

The adoption of telehealth kiosks enabled ICU staff to coordinate care with the hospital team. However, a lot of applications used in telehealth kiosks are still in their infancy. In the coming years, real-time virtual health will be used more to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of current procedures, enhance the capabilities of caregivers, and improve patient engagement. Thus, the potential for real-time virtual health in the healthcare sector has turned out to be tremendous during the ongoing pandemic.

Key Insights

The global telehealth kiosks market would realize an absolute growth of over 184.23% during the forecast period.

The pandemic has accelerated the healthcare shift to telemedicine. Telemedicine is an extension of IT-enabled healthcare services aimed at replacing traditional face-to-face methods of patient-provider interaction. Telemedicine is not intended to replace healthcare backend workflows. Rather, it aims to improve patient experience and access to care, and to better utilize the time and resources of professional providers.

The introduction of digital platforms in healthcare has made consultations and procedures a simple task for healthcare professionals to perform due to better connectivity, which has also propelled the adoption of telehealth kiosks.

Various regional players are partnering with the larger key players in the market to expand their customer base, in turn, the larger companies take advantage of the innovative technological advancements from the smaller players, helping both to sustain in the market.

The global telehealth kiosks market is segmented into teleconsultation, vital sign monitoring, digital pharmacies, and other applications. Among applications segment, the teleconsultation segment is dominating the global telehealth kiosks market with a share of 47.35%, followed by vital sign monitoring, digital pharmacies, and other with 27.18%, 17.52% and 7.96%, in 2021.

In 2021, the healthcare providers segment dominated the global telehealth kiosks market among end-user segment with a revenue share of 60.38%, followed by pharmacies and other end-users segments with shares of 16.36% and 23.26% respectively.

