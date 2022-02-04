U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

Telehealth Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 35.1% Through 2021 to 2028 - Caring Mode, Technological Advancement, Major Developments, Economic Evaluations, Telecommunication Technologies, Key Profiles and Forecast: Adroit Market Research

Adroit Market Research
·6 min read

Astounding advancement in digital healthcare development and emergence of technological innovations such as remote patient care delivery, unique payment models such as capitation, and discounted-fee-for-service are helping rapid progression in the global telehealth market.

Dallas, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telehealth is a technological way of offering healthcare services from a remote place using a variety of communication technologies such as computers and mobile devices. Telehealth services are generally viewed as the primary way of providing healthcare to those living in rural areas as well as clients with limited mobility, transportation, and time. One of the main forces behind the global telehealth market's spectacular expansion is the increased usage of telehealth technologies in a variety of sectors.

Furthermore, a growing trend of online consultation services would accelerate the global telehealth market's growth in a good direction. Additional factors such as a rise in elective surgeries and fewer hospital visits for routine examinations will extend the market's footprint throughout the projected period. The introduction of COVID-19 has strengthened social distance standards, increasing the value of telehealth goods and solutions throughout the projection period. The rising population, greater demand for expanded healthcare access, and the increasing frequency of chronic illnesses and ailments, among other factors, will push the market even more into a bloated state. Regional variances in legislation, fraud, and the use of social media for care provision, on the other hand, will have a negative impact on market growth throughout the projection period.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

e Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemns Healthineers AG
McKesson Corporation
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
IBM
Intel

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/66

Following the epidemic, there was an unprecedented surge in the demand for healthcare technologies and devices. Robots and telemedicine are being utilized to make diagnosis, collect data, treat patients, reassure the public, and even develop future vaccinations. The potential of telemedicine has been recognized in light of the global lack of hospital beds and healthcare workers. Players in the telehealth market are concentrating on delivering novel COVID-19 solutions to hospitals and healthcare providers. Healthcare fraud is a significant factor to address in telehealth and telemedicine activities. A patient or a physician can be scammed in a variety of ways, such as when the physician's accounts and identity are used to obtain money from the insurance company, or when non-eligible or non-listed institutional providers use erroneous coding and billing to submit false claims.

Product types comprise of:

Hardware
Software
Services

Applications comprise of:

Teleradiology
Telecardiology
Teledermatology
Telepsychiatry
Others

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/66

The global telehealth market is basically segregated into product, application, users, distribution channel, end-users, and regions. On considering the product, this industry is fragmented into software, services, and hardware. On considering the end-users, the market is fragmented into clinics, hospitals, and homecare. Based on the application, this market is fragmented into telepsychiatry, teleradiology, teledermatology, telecardiology, and others. Based on users, the market is fragmented into payers, providers, and others. On considering the distribution channel, the market is segregated into indirect sales as well as direct sales

In 2019, North America held the greatest proportion of the telehealth market. This region's high proportion of the global telehealth market may be ascribed to reasons such as increased chronic disease prevalence, the desire to minimize healthcare spending, and an expanding overall and geriatric population. Owing to the occurrence of chronic illnesses and hospital congestion, the APAC market is anticipated to develop at the maximum rate over the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

• What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the global telehealth market during the forecast period?
• What is the market size and forecast of the global telehealth market?
• How big is the telehealth market?
• What are the factors driving the telehealth market?
• Who are the prominent players in the telehealth market?
• Who are the end-users in the global telehealth market?
• Which segment accounted for the largest telehealth market share?

Table of contents:

1. Introduction
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Definition and Scope
1.3. Units, Currency, Conversions and Years Considered
1.4. Key Stakeholders
1.5. Key Questions Answered
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Data Capture Sources
2.3. Market Size Estimation
2.4. Market Forecast
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Assumptions and Limitations
3. Market Outlook
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.1.1. Enabling Remote Patient Monitoring
3.2.1.2. Rising Adoption of Tele-health
3.2.1.3. Growing Geriatric Population
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.2.1. Legality, Privacy, and Security Concerns
3.2.2.2. Relatively Low Adoption of Telemedicine in Developing Countries
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.2.3.1. Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS)
3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4. Telehealth Market by Product, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
4.1. Global telehealth market revenue share, by product, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Hardware
4.2.1. Global hardware market size and projections, 2019-2028
4.3. Software
4.3.1. Global software market size and projections, 2019-2028
4.4. Services
4.4.1. Global services market size and projections, 2019-2028
5. Telehealth Market by Application, 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
5.1. Global telehealth market revenue share, by application, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Teleradiology
5.2.1. Global teleradiology market size and projections, 2019-2028
5.3. Telecardiology
5.3.1. Global telecardiology market size and projections, 2019-2028
5.4. Telepsychiatry
5.4.1. Global telepsychiatry market size and projections, 2019-2028
5.5. Teledermatology
5.5.1. Global teledermatology market size and projections, 2019-2028
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Global others market size and projections, 2019-2028

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/66


About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Ryan Johnson Account Manager - Global 3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600 Dallas, TX 75204 Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com Phone No.:+1 210-667-2421, +91 9665341414


