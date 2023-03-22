Telehealth Market Size to Surpass USD 867 Billion by 2030 at 34.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Telehealth Market Information by Component, Mode of Delivery, Application, End Users and Region - Forecast till 2030", the Market Size was valued at USD 110.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 148.42 Billion in 2023 to USD 867 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.20% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030)

Market Synopsis

Remote patients can receive healthcare services remotely and digitally, thanks to telehealth. The use of technology makes it possible to provide patients with patient-centered care remotely, which lowers the number of hospitalizations and emergency room visits. In recent years, the number of online applications for healthcare has increased dramatically. A unique network for healthcare called the Internet of Things has been created due to the internet's connection of all points in healthcare administration and services (IoT). With the internet, healthcare practitioners may provide health information to customers more conveniently, quickly, and affordably. Notwithstanding the benefits, the industry's expansion is predicted to be constrained by worries about cybercrime, data privacy, and the expensive cost of implementing the services.

Cybersecurity problems have become more prevalent as smart gadgets, the internet, and telemedicine have become more widely used in the healthcare industry. There have been instances of hacking and information theft using linked and smart gadgets. Smart wearables, the internet of things, sophisticated healthcare analytics, increased internet access, and the increasing use of smartphones globally are among the digital healthcare innovations that are impacting the industry's development. Also, the customization of healthcare services is being improved by incorporating AI and ML algorithms. The distance barrier has been successfully overcome via telehealth, enabling hospitals and doctors in remote places. In underdeveloped countries, most individuals reside in remote regions without access to high-quality healthcare. To provide health services in remote locations, numerous governments are putting more and more effort into creating virtual care platforms.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 867 Billion CAGR 34.20% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Mode of Delivery, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising cancer incidence worldwide Telehealth emphasizes expanding patient access to fundamental healthcare services with improved quality and safety

Competitive Landscape:

The promising companies in the telehealth market are:

Telehealth Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

Innovations have begun to focus on offering excellent health care & convenience through various mobile devices that would help patients monitor their fitness regimens and get answers to medical questions over the phone, to take advantage of the industry's current state. This is due to the growing adoption of smartphones and the ease with which technologically advanced devices are available. The convenience of filling in the gaps in telehealth service delivery and access is made possible by the growing internet penetration and smartphone innovation. The delivery of healthcare is no longer limited to the conventional hospital setting. The doctor-patient consultation through online video or audio has become the new norm.

The main reasons e-visits have become increasingly popular are their affordability, shorter wait times at outpatient departments (OPDs), and convenience of access. This has drawn numerous start-up companies, and a notable increase in equity company investment spurs market expansion. The main drivers propelling the growth of the telehealth market are the rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, the integration of wireless technology with portable healthcare devices, technical advancements, and supportive government efforts. The market for mobile health is expanding due to the low cost of phones and the rising use of telemedicine among medical practitioners. Additionally, cloud-based applications' seamless data storage and recovery, simple accessibility, high bandwidth, and improved security foster the segment's expansion. The desire for cloud-based delivery has increased as data breaches on web-based, and on-premise telemedicine platforms have become more frequent.

Market Restraints:

Notwithstanding the advantages, concerns about cyberattacks, data protection, and the massive price of adopting the services are predicted to restrain the industry's expansion. The absence of standards and rules will hinder the expansion of the market. The difficulties with market growth will be exacerbated by resistance from conventional healthcare professionals. The main obstacles to expanding the telehealth market are the higher maintenance costs of technology for communication and information and the lack of skills to use advanced gadgets.

COVID 19 Analysis

The world has come to a complete stop as a result of the abrupt COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This pandemic is being fought globally, putting further strain on hospitals and medical staff. But this has also given digital health platforms new market opportunities. The current crisis is expected to increase demand for virtual consultations greatly. In the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, this has shown to be a potent weapon. Teleconsultation and remote surveillance systems are becoming more popular. The COVID-19 pandemic and the limits put in place to contain the virus have also contributed to the explosive surge in demand for telehealth services over the past year. Due to COVID-19's interference with healthcare delivery, most facilities switched from traditional to virtual models. The market is expanding due to the increasing need for health and wellness monitoring to manage chronic conditions virtually.

Telehealth Market Segmentation

By mode of delivery, the market includes web/cloud-based and on-premise.

By application, the market includes radiology, cardiology, primary care, and neurophysiology. By component, the market includes software, hardware, and services.

By end users, the market includes hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and home care.

Telehealth Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the industry. Some of the reasons that drove the expansion of the market include rising healthcare IT spending and a higher internet & smartphone penetration in the region. Future expansion of the region is anticipated to be fueled by the rising burden of chronic illnesses and the high awareness of digital health & digital healthcare platforms among healthcare professionals & patients. The acceptance of telehealth systems in the region would also be influenced by the presence of important firms there, as well as the rise of start-ups. Due to the favorable regulatory environment, quick uptake of devices for remote monitoring, and suitable infrastructure, the market is expected to expand in Europe.

Due to the region's high rural population, evolving digital imaging technology, and better healthcare environment, the Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase significantly during the projected period. Furthermore, it will likely help the Chinese market if major companies enter the country through an exclusive distribution agreement. It is predicted that rising healthcare spending and large patient populations in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will drive the market's expansion.

