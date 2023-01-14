U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.64 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.07
    +1.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8340
    -1.4790 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,888.29
    +988.12 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.14
    +18.07 (+4.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Telehealth Market will worth USD 497.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·8 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Telehealth Market Size By Product Type (Software, Hardware, and Services), By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based), By End-User (Patients, Providers, and Payers), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the telehealth market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the telehealth market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/telehealth-market/316/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, delivery mode, end-user and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global telehealth market are GE Healthcare, Medtronic, MDLIVE, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Cisco Systems, Teladoc Health, Doctor on Demand, American Well, Medvivo, AMC Health, Iron Bow Technologies, TeleSpecialists, among other.  To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide telehealth market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The term "Telehealth" refers to the use of digital information and communication technology to remotely access healthcare services for personal health. Smartphones, PCs, tablets, and laptops are helpful tools for choosing telehealth services. Telehealth can also be utilized to supplement or enhance the medical care provided by a traditional medical professional. In general, telehealth encompasses a wide range of medical specialties, diseases, and visits kinds. Primary care, dietetics, dermatology, mental health, endocrinology, and cardiology are among the medical things that can be accessed via telehealth. Skin illnesses like rashes or acne, headaches, mental health issues like depression or anxiety, backaches, chronic diseases like diabetes, and gastrointestinal symptoms like constipation are common symptoms that are addressed via telehealth. The convenience of bridging the accessibility and delivery gaps in telehealth services is made possible by smartphone innovation and rising internet usage. It is projected that the introduction of web- and cloud-based solutions that offer consumers virtual care will hasten industry expansion. For instance, CVS Health's Aetna Virtual Primary Care will launch in August 2021 thanks to a partnership between Teladoc and CVS.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/316

Scope of Telehealth Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Product Type, Delivery Mode, End-User and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Doctor On Demand, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation, American Well, Medtronic, Teladoc Health Inc, Global Med, MD Live, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The product type segment is software, hardware, and services. The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Demand for telehealth applications for managing chronic diseases and real-time monitoring aided in the segment's growth. The rapid development of digital infrastructure, hardware, and software components as well as the increasing use of smartphones and the internet globally all contributed to the category growth. As a result of the development of multiple platforms and applications that diagnose, monitor, track fitness & well-being, and prevent disease, the category is growing. The quickly evolving digital world is also projected to positively promote the services' expansion.

The web-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The delivery mode segment is web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based.  The web-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Several virtual cares and web-based telehealth programmes, as well as the expanded usage of web-based delivery to give patients direct access to healthcare services, are some of the factors that contributed to the segment's growth. Increasing internet usage and developments in the smartphone sector have also helped to increase the acceptance of the web-based delivery segment. The affordability and user-friendly design of web-based apps are other factors encouraging increased use.

The provider segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The end-user segment is patients, providers, and payers. The provider segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because telehealth, teleconsultation, and telemedicine are increasingly being used by healthcare professionals to relieve some of the load on medical facilities. Another element that is projected to encourage the use of the services by professionals is the ease with which these solutions enable healthcare professionals to access patient health records, real-time quality reporting, increased data management, improved decision-making, and eHealth solutions. These services have significantly improved workflow management for a number of healthcare facilities, which is promoting its use.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the telehealth include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. Some of the causes that contributed to the growth of the market in the region include more healthcare IT spending and higher internet and smartphone penetration in the region. The market is also predicted to grow as a result of the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses and the high level of familiarity that patients and healthcare professionals have with digital health and virtual care platforms. The presence of significant players and the emergence of start-ups in the area are both contributing to the adoption of telehealth platforms there.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's telehealth market size was valued at USD 7.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.74 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. The convenience of bridging the accessibility and delivery gaps in telehealth services is made possible by smartphone innovation and rising internet usage.

  • China

China’s telehealth market size was valued at USD 11.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030. A number of insurance firms and healthcare providers have collaborated to develop initiatives to promote the adoption of telehealth services and applications. Furthermore, the COVID-related travel restrictions raised the demand for the services. For instance, during the Chinese epidemic, communication platforms like TikTok and WeChat aided in the delivery of electronic mental health services by the government and healthcare providers.

  • India

India's telehealth market size was valued at USD 9.83 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.54 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2030. Telehealth applications have been successful in ensuring that patients receive the proper care, averting adverse situations, and preventing symptoms from going unnoticed in the region.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the telehealth market is mainly driven owing to the rising penetration of the internet.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/316/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030            https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370


Recommended Stories

  • Do Fundamentals Have Any Role To Play In Driving Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Limited's (NZSE:HLG) Stock Up Recently?

    Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' (NZSE:HLG) stock is up by 4.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the...

  • Here's Why We Think Comvita (NZSE:CVT) Is Well Worth Watching

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Shareholders in Embark Education (NZSE:EVO) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. It hits us in the gut when we see...

  • Corn Arrives to Feed Foster Farm Chickens After Train Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Union Pacific Corp. and poultry producer Foster Farms said enough corn shipments have been made to replenish feed stocks after delayed trains in recent months caused inventories to drop to critical levels. Millions of chickens at Foster Farms facilities were at risk of going unfed because of the rail delays.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTrump’s Attack on NY Sexua

  • BOJ Surprise Can’t Be Ruled Out in First Move of 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan returns to the spotlight this week after it shocked global financial markets in December with a tweak to its stimulus program. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By JudgeTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over SeveranceThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpWhile all but one of 43

  • How to save for retirement when you’re in your 30s

    In your 30s, responsibilities pick up. You’re likely to buy your first home and grow your family. Marriage, a mortgage and little mouths to feed can drain your earnings. Here are some tips on how to save as the costs add up.

  • Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal

    Subway has been owned by its two founding families for more than five decades.

  • FedEx files motion to get new trial, or reduced damages, in case with $366M verdict

    A few months ago, Jennifer Harris was awarded $366 million, after suing FedEx Corporate Services, a subsidiary of FedEx. Now, FedEx has filed a motion, in an effort to get a new trial or reduced damages.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for Huge Gains in 2023

    Pharmaceutical companies Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) had big years last year, bucking the rest of the market, and each stock saw share gains over the past year. All three companies have new drugs that were either recently launched or are likely to get final regulatory approval in 2023. Bayer's stock is up more than 4.5% over the past year, thanks to strong financials and an even stronger pipeline.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can … Continue reading → The post How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter's laid-off workers cannot pursue claims via class-action lawsuit-judge

    U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday ruled that five former Twitter employees pursuing a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before laying them off after its acquisition by Elon Musk must pursue their claims in private arbitration. Donato granted Twitter's request to force the five ex-employees to pursue their claims individually, citing agreements they signed with the company.

  • Chips Are the New Oil and America Is Spending Billions to Safeguard Its Supply

    Recent shortages and fears of China’s ambitions to dominate the industry have led to a frenetic effort to rev up U.S. production. But securing the supply of semiconductors will be complicated.

  • From 'Bitcoin Billionaires' to SEC Charges: A Brief Crypto History of the Winklevoss Twins

    The Winklevoss brothers hit it big in crypto after the Facebook settlement—but now they’re in a $900M spat and the Gemini faces charges.

  • Pepsi Follows Coke in Trying to Solve Major Soda Problem

    Whether sodas are made with aspartame or sucralose as the artificial sweetener, many consumers often complain of a chemical aftertaste that is absent in soft drinks made with regular sugar. Worth $125.3 billion in 2020, the sugar-free carbonated drink market is expected to reach $243.5 billion by 2030. For PepsiCo's , Pepsi drinks what currently goes under the name Zero Sugar has gone through a number of its own transformations -- in 2007, Diet Pepsi Max first came to the U.S. The sugar-free cola product was later rebranded as Pepsi Max and, in 2016, to Pepsi Zero Sugar.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Linking cardiac arrest and COVID-19 vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert

    Speculations surface after high-profile cardiac arrests of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin.

  • Jamie Dimon Calls JPMorgan’s Frank Acquisition a ‘Huge Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called the firm’s botched acquisition of college financial-planning website Frank “a huge mistake” and vowed to share takeaways at a later date. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By JudgeTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over SeveranceThe Docume

  • Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan

    The U.S. Department of Energy announced a conditional loan of $700 million Friday to an Australian mining company to pursue a lithium project still facing environmental hurdles in Nevada as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. The move ups the ante in what's already a high-stakes battle over President Joe Biden's energy agenda and conservationists fighting to protect an endangered wildflower found only at the proposed mine site on a high desert ridge halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining at Rhyolite Ridge by 2026 in Esmerelda County.

  • 4 Coal Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Industry

    Despite the expected drop in United States coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Peabody Energy (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    These hedge fund managers outperformed the market over the last three years, and they're both buying FAANG stocks.