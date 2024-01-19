Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), sold 584,730 shares of the company on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 2,338,920 shares sold and no shares purchased.

T-Mobile US Inc is a provider of wireless communications services, including voice, messaging, and data, across the United States. Its offerings also extend to wireless devices such as smartphones and tablets. The company operates under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, aiming to deliver an enhanced wireless experience to its customers.

The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 30 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $163.76 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $190.691 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.60, above the industry median of 16.39 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a GF Value of $146.73, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

