Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner, has sold 360,573 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.T-Mobile US Inc is a major telecommunications company that provides wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its nationwide 5G network and is a key player in the wireless industry.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,750,057 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 52 insider sells for T-Mobile US Inc.

Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $160.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $190.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.19, which is above the industry median of 16.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.11, indicating that T-Mobile US Inc was modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $144.28.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activities, the consistent selling by Telekom Deutsche may be of interest, although it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's valuation metrics when evaluating the significance of this insider activity.

