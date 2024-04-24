Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner, has sold 569,010 shares of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) on April 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to millions of customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value.Over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 14,191,549 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $162.6, giving the company a market capitalization of $193.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.55, which is above the industry median of 15.875 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $162.6 and a GF Value of $144.35, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

