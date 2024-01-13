Telekom Deutsche, a director and 10% owner of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS), sold 584,730 shares of the company on January 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.T-Mobile US Inc is a major wireless network operator in the United States. The company provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands. The company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to millions of customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value.Telekom Deutsches recent transaction is part of a series of sales over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 1,754,190 shares and made no purchases.The insider transaction history for T-Mobile US Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 29 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

Telekom Deutsche Sells Shares of T-Mobile US Inc

On the valuation front, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $162.68 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $187.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.24, which is above the industry median of 16.61 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $146.64, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

