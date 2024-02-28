Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR0.105

The board of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.105 on the 29th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.2%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Based on the last payment, Telekom Malaysia Berhad was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR0.244, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.25. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that Telekom Malaysia Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 64% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Telekom Malaysia Berhad could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Telekom Malaysia Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

