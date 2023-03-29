Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:TM) Popularity With Investors Is Under Threat From Overpricing

Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:TM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.1x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Telekom Malaysia Berhad as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Telekom Malaysia Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 27% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 78% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 6.9% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 9.9% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Telekom Malaysia Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Telekom Malaysia Berhad currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is lower than the wider market. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

