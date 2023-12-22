Is TeleMasters Holdings Limited's (JSE:TLM) Stock On A Downtrend As A Result Of Its Poor Financials?

With its stock down 21% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard TeleMasters Holdings (JSE:TLM). We decided to study the company's financials to determine if the downtrend will continue as the long-term performance of a company usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study TeleMasters Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TeleMasters Holdings is:

1.1% = R416k ÷ R37m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.01 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

TeleMasters Holdings' Earnings Growth And 1.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that TeleMasters Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 6.5%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. For this reason, TeleMasters Holdings' five year net income decline of 53% is not surprising given its lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.4% in the same 5-year period, we still found TeleMasters Holdings' performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

JSE:TLM Past Earnings Growth December 22nd 2023

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if TeleMasters Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is TeleMasters Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

TeleMasters Holdings' high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 130% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. Our risks dashboard should have the 4 risks we have identified for TeleMasters Holdings.

Additionally, TeleMasters Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, TeleMasters Holdings' performance is quite a big let-down. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on TeleMasters Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

