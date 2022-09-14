Telematics Market in Insurance Industry: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio

Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the telematics market in insurance industry is Agero inc. The company offers telematic solutions that make handling a vehicle breakdown or accident easy. It is also involved in engaging a curated network of background-checked service providers covering every zip code in the US. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Aplicom Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Masternaut Ltd., and Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meta System S.p.A.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Telematics Market in Insurance Industry by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Challenges Faced by Telematics Market in Insurance Industry Vendors

The telematics market share in the insurance industry is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors further intensifies the competition in the market. Small vendors will find it difficult to compete with large vendors based on quality, technology, and price. Moreover, global vendors are expected to increase their market share by acquiring regional or local players

Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges

Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Market Growth Potential

The size of the telematics market share in the insurance industry is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period.

Factors that will Drive the Market

Vendors in the telematics market share in the insurance industry can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. One of these factors include cost savings due to the adoption of telematics-enabled UBI. With the help of UBI, insurers can create risk profiles based on real-time driving behavior tracked by onboard units (OBU) for individual customers. Factors such as low insurance premium amount and high awareness about the risks of unsafe driving behavior encourage consumers to upgrade their vehicles with UBI.

Telematics Market Scope in Insurance Industry Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.96 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Admiral Group plc, Agero inc., Aplicom Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Masternaut Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meta System S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, Sierra Wireless inc., The Allstate Corp., TomTom International BV, Trak Global Group, Trimble inc., Verizon Communications inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agero Inc.

10.4 Masternaut Ltd.

10.5 Mercedes Benz Group AG

10.6 Meta System S.p.A

10.7 Octo Group S.p.A

10.8 Sierra Wireless Inc.

10.9 TomTom International BV

10.10 Trak Global Group

10.11 Trimble Inc.

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

