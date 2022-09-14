Telematics Market in Insurance Industry: A Deep Dive Into Factors that will Help Vendors Stay Ahead of Competitors - Technavio
Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key vendors operating in the telematics market in insurance industry is Agero inc. The company offers telematic solutions that make handling a vehicle breakdown or accident easy. It is also involved in engaging a curated network of background-checked service providers covering every zip code in the US. The market also has the presence of a few other major players, such as Aplicom Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Masternaut Ltd., and Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meta System S.p.A.
Challenges Faced by Telematics Market in Insurance Industry Vendors
The telematics market share in the insurance industry is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. The rivalry among vendors is intense, which poses a risk to their operations. High product differentiation among vendors further intensifies the competition in the market. Small vendors will find it difficult to compete with large vendors based on quality, technology, and price. Moreover, global vendors are expected to increase their market share by acquiring regional or local players
Key Vendor Strategies to Overcome Market Challenges
Key strategies used by vendors to overcome the above challenges have been identified by Technavio. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. To thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.
Market Growth Potential
The size of the telematics market share in the insurance industry is expected to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36% during the forecast period.
Factors that will Drive the Market
Vendors in the telematics market share in the insurance industry can take advantage of a few factors that will work in their favor. One of these factors include cost savings due to the adoption of telematics-enabled UBI. With the help of UBI, insurers can create risk profiles based on real-time driving behavior tracked by onboard units (OBU) for individual customers. Factors such as low insurance premium amount and high awareness about the risks of unsafe driving behavior encourage consumers to upgrade their vehicles with UBI.
Telematics Market Scope in Insurance Industry
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.36%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.96 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.92
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Admiral Group plc, Agero inc., Aplicom Ltd., Aviva Plc, AXA Group, Masternaut Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Meta System S.p.A, MiX Telematics Ltd., Octo Group S.p.A, Sierra Wireless inc., The Allstate Corp., TomTom International BV, Trak Global Group, Trimble inc., Verizon Communications inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
