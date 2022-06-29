U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Telemedicine Equipment Market to Reach USD 14,220 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2030 Report Analysis by Acumen Research and Consulting

·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Telemedicine Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telemedicine Equipment Market size was valued at USD 3,471 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14,220 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Over the years, the healthcare sector has had to quickly adapt to social distancing measures aimed at helping to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infectious diseases. At the height of the pandemic, clinics, hospitals, and doctors turned to telemedicine services to maintain that level of care while restricting coronavirus spread. However, emerging strategies for making use of new technology have emerged, and these will continue to shape the future of telemedicine equipment.

Nowadays, Telemedicine services have been shown to improve long-term clinical services and improved patient safety. It also provides a new and improved method of storing health data and interacting with professionals, increasing patient convenience and reducing the number of potential trips required by both health professionals and patients. Furthermore, Web-based disease control programs, such as telemedical devices, encourage patients to take greater responsibility for their own protection, assist healthcare professionals in treating patients earlier, support local and less expensive facilities, extend scarce medical resources, improve client access to healthcare, and improve the accuracy and precision of patients' medical records.

Telemedicine equipment needs to connect for the convenience, low cost, and preparedness of health-related communication and information by using the Internet and related technology. Telemedicine began with mobile phone consultations and has evolved with technological advancement to include interaction and communication software that can provide health care system services and information to clients in a variety of locations. This tool's applications include internet resources and methods to ensure standard patient healthcare, critical pathways and patient outcomes, computer-assisted remedy, effective drug statistics and electronic prescription filling, and effective research data availability.

Report Coverage:

Market

Telemedicine Equipment Market

Market Size 2021

USD 3,471 Million

Market Forecast 2030

USD 14,220 Million

CAGR During 2022 - 2030

17.2%

Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Product, By End-user, And By Geography

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

AMD Global Telemedicine, Iris Telehealth, CardioNet, Parsys, Resideo Technologies Inc., AFC Industries, InTouch Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Cura Carts and Ergotron, IBM Corporation, American Well, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Customization Scope

10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Telemedicine Equipment Market Growth Aspects

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as orthopedic injuries, congestive heart failure, and others, as well as rising demand for radioactivity services, are driving the growth of the telemedicine equipment market. Moreover, significant government expenditure on the healthcare information sector, as well as the intense emphasis of key players on promoting innovation in digital management and therapy, drives the market growth. Furthermore, ongoing medical diagnostic innovation breakthroughs are expected to boost the market for the growth of the telemedicine equipment market over the forecast years.

Besides that, the emergence of better opportunities in advanced countries would provide great opportunities for the telemedicine equipment market to grow in the forecast years. Technological advancements in healthcare, as well as clinicians' and patients' growing preference for virtual consultations, will drive the development of the telemedicine equipment market and provide significant growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Improvements in real-time monitoring and household telemedicine will be critical in increasing telemedicine implementation among the general population. Additionally, advancements in telehealth software and improved healthcare facilities are anticipated to drive the growth in the telemedicine equipment market over the forecast period. Additionally, continued to improve telemedicine equipment performance will boost market demand. However, the telemedicine equipment market's expansion is hampered by a lack of telemedicine understanding and appreciation among healthcare practitioners and service providers. Furthermore, due to a limited reimbursement policy, telemedicine equipment is unappealing to providers.

Telemedicine Equipment Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global telemedicine equipment market. North America dominated the telemedicine equipment market and is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. Because of the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and the widespread use of sophisticated medical technologies, telemedicine is a rapidly expanding component of healthcare in the United States. The adoption of telemedicine equipment has improved care management, patient quality of life, and healthcare spending. Rising demand for mobile innovations increased patient adoption of home care, and a decrease in hospital visits are expected to drive regional market growth over the forecast period. The emergence of telemedicine services that help the inhabitants in being active in individual health planning, particularly during the current COVID-19 pandemic, is a positive trend in US healthcare. Smartphone’s and consumer communications enable the use of diagnosing and lifestyle deployments to aid, illuminate, and encourage the adoption of healthy behaviors, which has a positive impact on the regional market.

Telemedicine Equipment Market Segmentation

The global telemedicine equipment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, and end-use. Based on the product, the market is divided into telemedicine cart, telemedicine kiosk, telemedicine kit, and peripherals. Based on the end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, specialty centers, and others.

Telemedicine Equipment Market Players

Some key players covered global in the telemedicine equipment industry are AMD Global Telemedicine, Iris Telehealth, CardioNet, Parsys, Resideo Technologies Inc., AFC Industries, InTouch Technologies Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, Cura Carts and Ergotron, IBM Corporation, American Well, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The Global Fitness Equipment Market Size accounted for USD 10,982 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 18,125 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Home Medical Equipment Market accounted for USD 33,254 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55,912 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

The Global Telecom Equipment Market accounted for USD 538.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 967.9 Billion by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

