Telemedicine Equipment Market worth USD 10.2 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Telemedicine Equipment Industry is expected to register 17.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 propelled by increasing adoption of telemedicine among patients as well as healthcare practitioners.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global telemedicine equipment market value is anticipated to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing adoption of telemedicine services to control the COVID-19 pandemic will drive the industry expansion.

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic and the continuous surge in the number of cases globally has increased the burden on the healthcare industry. Various major countries were noted to imposes stringent restriction on the movement of goods and people to limit the spread of the coronavirus leading to increasing adoption of telemedicine services. The increasing number of telehealth visits created lucrative opportunity for business development. Furthermore, the reduced number of in-patient visits and the increasing adoption of teleconsultation services owing to immediate access to care is projected to boost the demand for telemedicine equipment.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4633



Telemedicine equipment Industry from kiosk segment accounted for a sizable market proportion in 2021. The segmental growth is attributed to various technological advancement and increasing investments in R&D by key industry players. For instance, in 2021, the Olea Kiosks launched the addition of its height-adjustable base for the Austin series kiosk. The increasing R&D investments for enhancing the product offering and convenient use is expected to spur the market demand.





Some major findings of the telemedicine equipment market report include:

Increasing adoption of telemedicine services to control the COVID-19 pandemic will influence the market demand.

Technological advancements to be the major driving factor for telemedicine kiosk.

Limiting the spread of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers will contribute to the growth of hospital segment.

Increasing number of remote consultation and telemedicine disease will foster the Asia Pacific market revenue.

Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Story continues



Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 285 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, “Telemedicine Equipment Market Analysis By Product (Telemedicine Cart {Single Display Cart, Dual Display Cart}, Telemedicine Kit Telemedicine Kiosk, Peripherals {Digital Camera, Stethoscopes, Digital Scopes, Ultrasound Probes, Pulse Oximeters), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Specialty Centres, Homecare Settings), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/telemedicine-equipment-market



Telemedicine equipment market from homecare settings segment surpassed USD 490 million in 2021 and is set to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding benefits among the individuals is estimated to fuel the business landscape. The increasing geriatric population base, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, among other factors boost the adoption of telemedicine equipment.

Asia Pacific telemedicine equipment market is likely to register 20.2% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The healthcare infrastructure in several countries across Asia Pacific is noted to be upgraded in order to meet international standards as well as to move towards a patient-centric model. Further, other notable trends such as upgradation of telecommunication infrastructure in the region provides a strong base for the penetration of telemedicine services and equipment in the region. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic is further noted to act as a fuelling factor in the overall adoption of telemedicine equipment across the region. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population base, rising out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, among other factors are largely expected to drive the regional market outlook.

Some of the key players operating in the telemedicine equipment industry are AMD Global Telemedicine, Cura, American Well, VSee, Ergotron, H4D, Parsys, Poly, and Global Med. These players are undertaking numerous strategies for market expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4633



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



