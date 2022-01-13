U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Telemedicine/Telehealth Market to Hit $431.82 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 25.90% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Technological advancements and adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic and reduction in healthcare cost burden drive the growth of the global telemedicine market

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Telemedicine market by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology and Other Applications), Component (Software, Hardware and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers and Other End Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global telemedicine/telehealth industry was pegged at $40.20 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $431.82 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/513

Major determinants of the market growth

Technological advancements, surged adoption during the Covid-19 pandemic, and reduction in healthcare cost burden drive the growth of the global telemedicine market. However, poor infrastructure hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growth potential in developing countries and advent of AI-based clinics would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the telemedicine market due to postponement and cancellation of elective surgeries and appointments.

  • The decreased patient volume in hospitals and clinics posed an urgent need for physicians to adopt telehealth to connect with their patients.

The telepsychiatry segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the telepsychiatry segment would register the highest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period, due to increase in the patient pool of anxiety, stress, and mental illnesses. However, the teledermatology segment held the largest share of the global telemedicine market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market, owing to rise in the incidence of skin diseases across the globe.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/513

The healthcare providers segment held the lion's share

By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global telemedicine market, as telemedicine offers less waiting time for patients to consult the doctor. However, the healthcare consumers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 28.0% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for mobile technologies, increase in adoption of home care by patients, and reduction in hospital visits.

North America dominated the market in terms of revenue

By region, the global telemedicine market across North America held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market, due to rise in government support and high infrastructural capability of telehealth services. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in investment and campaigning about telemedicine services in developing countries.

Key market players

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • GE Healthcare

  • Medtronic

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Teladoc Health Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • AMC Health

  • American Well

  • MDLive

