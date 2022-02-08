U.S. markets open in 5 hours 2 minutes

Telemetry Market to Worth USD 202.60 Billion by (2021-2028) | Telemetry Industry CAGR 7.68%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in telemetry market are AstroNova Inc. (U.S.) Cobham Limited (U.K.) Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) General Electric Company (U.S.) International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) L3Harris technologies Inc. (U.S.) Rogers Communications Inc. (Canada) Schneider Electric SE (France) Seimens AG (Germany) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telemetry market size is anticipated to hit USD 202.60 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. The rising demand for Wireless Medical Telemetry Devices (WMTD) is projected to bolster the market growth in the coming years. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Telemetry Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 116.85 billion in 2020 and USD 120.66 billion in 2021.
Additionally, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to be a key trend influencing the market growth. The incorporation of such advanced technologies augments the performance of telemetry systems and is expected to boost the market growth.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Telemetry Market Report:

  • AstroNova Inc. (U.S.)

  • Cobham Limited (U.K.)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • General Electric Company (U.S.)

  • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • L3Harris technologies Inc. (U.S.)

  • Rogers Communications Inc. (Canada)

  • Schneider Electric SE (France)

  • Seimens AG (Germany)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telemetry-market-102598

COVID-19 Impact-

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disturbances and moderately affected the market. The supply chain disruptions and limited workforce available during the pandemic have negatively impacted the market growth. The shutdown of small-scale businesses affected their revenues and led to low investments in the system production. Nonetheless, the market is recovering from the pandemic’s impact and is likely to exhibit tremendous growth in the coming years.

Segmentation-

Technology, Component, Application, and Region are studied for the Market
On the basis of technology

  • digital telemetry

  • acoustic telemetry

  • data loggers

  • wireless telemetry systems

  • wire-link

On the basis of component,

  • software

  • hardware

On the basis of application,

  • hydrography

  • oil & gas

  • marine & oceanography

  • logistics & transportation (vehicle)

  • agriculture & wildlife

  • industry & automation

  • aerospace & defense

  • consumer telemetry

  • healthcare

Geographically, it is studied across

  • Asia Pacific,

  • Europe

  • North America

Report Coverage-

  • It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

  • It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

  • It provides a comprehensive market assessment.

  • It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

  • It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/telemetry-market-102598

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Boost Market Growth

Telemetry collects and obtains real-time data from data collection systems or remote sensors. The real-time data accessibility augments its demand across various end-use industries, including energy and power, hydrography, oil & gas, and others. It helps to reduce operational costs and also reduce the associated risks. These several advantages are likely to bolster the telemetry market growth.
The aforementioned advantages have also surged the demand for Wireless Medical Telemetry Devices (WMTS) to monitor patient’s health in real-time. Increasing cardiovascular disorders amongst the rising population and the related mortality are likely to boost the WMTS demand and fuel the market growth.
Additionally, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to augment the performance of telemetry systems, is expected to be a key trend influencing the market growth.
However, strict regulations and the lack of skilled professionals may hinder market growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Government Initiatives to Boost Growth in North America

North America is projected to hold the largest telemetry market share in the forthcoming years. Rising demand for smart energy meters, connected vehicles, smart mobility in Canada and the U.S. is expected to boost the region’s market growth. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and high drug usage in the region are also expected to fuel the market growth in the region.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the global market. Increasing government investments for wastewater treatment systems, reservoir monitoring systems, and wireless telemetry infrastructure development across India, China, Japan, and other countries are projected to amplify the region’s market growth.
The growing healthcare service demand is expected to fuel growth in Europe.
The rest of the world is expected to exhibit moderate growth due to the vast oil & gas industry and the expanding automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Drive Growth

The key players present in the market focus on technological collaborations to deliver advanced products and services. They constantly invest in research and development to make technological advancements. They also emphasize new product launches to improve their market positions and revenues. For instance, Honeywell International Inc. unveiled an all-in-one cloud platform called Connected Life Safety Services for fire safety systems in October 2020.

Industry Developments-

  • December 2020: Philips N.V. completed the acquisition of BioTelemetry, a U.S.-based cardiac monitoring and diagnostics firm.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/telemetry-market-102598

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Global Telemetry Market

    • Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Telemetry Market

    • Steps taken by Industry/ Companies/ Governments to overcome the impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 pandemic

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Telemetry Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2028

  • Key Findings/Market Definitions

  • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Technology

    • Wire-Link

    • Wireless Telemetry Systems

    • Data Loggers

    • Acoustic Telemetry

    • Digital Telemetry

  • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component

    • Hardware

      • Transmitter

      • Receiver

      • Encoder

      • Modulator

      • Antenna

      • Sensors

        • Vehicle Dynamic Sensors

        • Load Cell Sensors

        • GPS Sensors

        • Pressure Sensors

        • Others

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telemetry-market-102598

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Military Antenna Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Frequency (High, Ultra-High, Super High, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole, Aperture, Travelling Wave, Loop, and Array Antenna), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Receiver, Transmitter/Transponder, Transceiver, Antenna), By Technology (VSAT, SATCOM-On-The-Move (SOTM), SATCOM-On-The-Pause (SOTP), Telemetry), By End-Use (Commercial and Government & Defense), By Platform (Portable equipment, Land equipment, Maritime equipment), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


