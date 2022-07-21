U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.15
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,690.77
    -184.07 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,915.64
    +17.99 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.90
    -13.05 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.78
    -3.10 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.30
    +11.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0206
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9360
    -0.1000 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1966
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8050
    -0.4350 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,598.27
    -1,548.79 (-6.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.03
    +1.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.19
    -13.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market Report 2022: Development and Penetration of 5G Technology Offers High Potential Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates the emerging role of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report analyzes the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions in different industry verticals and technology sectors. Key industry verticals evaluated include education, medical, manufacturing, mining, nuclear/hazardous waste management, and transportation.

Select Report Findings:

  • North America will lead the teleoperations and telerobotics market through 2027

  • AI software in support of the teleoperations market will reach $5.3 billion globally

  • Tele-maintenance solutions will grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period globally

  • The global teleoperation and telerobotics market are poised to reach $81.9 billion by 2027

  • Cloud robotics as a service use cases will increase over 70% due to teleoperations solutions

Teleoperation represents the ability to operate equipment or a machine from a distance. A specific form of teleoperation involving remote control of a robot from a distance is referred to as telerobotics. Key teleoperations and telerobotics systems include:

  • Movement: By putting robotic arms on mobile platforms and using teleoperation to control them, robots can be used in places where they could not be used before. These new mobile applications of robots allow them to access areas that are hazardous to humans, while still performing with human-like accuracy.

  • Interaction: Mobile robots need to be lightweight, compact, portable, power-dense, rugged, and efficient. These bots are designed to perform tasks as a human would in an array of difficult environments. By performing tasks once only accessible to humans, mobile robots can be implemented and automated nearly anywhere in the world.

  • Analytics: Using AI and machine learning, mobile manipulators are becoming increasingly autonomous. These machines use algorithms to course correct and learn over time. As mobile robotics become more efficient, they can surpass humans in terms of reliability and risk assessment/management.

  • Vision Technologies: Robots need to be able to visualize and process the world around them. These mobile robots do this through LIDAR, stereo vision, and monocular vision, with sensors for both 2D and 3D imaging. Modern vision systems can locate and track a target in nearly any environment, regardless of traffic or weather.

  • Advanced Communications: Teleoperation requires communication between a human and a robot. This communication needs to be extremely fast with minimal latency to achieve optimal results. 5G technologies are enabling teleoperation with lightning-fast speeds, and new solutions can be developed as a result.

Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine to machine (M2M) communications, and various Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The combination of teleoperations, M2M/IoT, and 5G communications will enable entirely new use cases for robotics, supported by cloud-based robotics as a service business models.

Enhancements in wireless broadband are untethering teleoperation. Prior to 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Teleoperation is largely relegated to fixed communications connections. 5G and MEC will enable Teleoperation anywhere there is 5G coverage, enabling many new consumer and industrial automation scenarios involving robotics. In particular, we anticipate realization of substantial benefits as a result of the teleoperation market embracing cloud robotics deployment in conjunction with 5G in private wireless environments.

Advanced IoT systems will also utilize digital twin technology to enable next-generation teleoperation. Digital twinning refers to the mapping of the physical world to the digital world. Coupled with haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), teleoperation and telerobotics market will take a major leap as user interfaces are democratized. No longer will special equipment (often located in special locations and controlled by proprietary systems) be required for control.

In addition, cloud robotics enables teleoperation/telerobotics as a service model, allowing fractional ownership and/or usage on demand. This will greatly expand the availability and usage of machines for industrial as well as enterprise applications. As a result, many smaller companies within a given industry vertical value chain will be able to leverage telerobotics and teleoperation solutions without large capital expenditures.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Infrastructure Technology
3.2 Software Technology
3.3 Potential Application Analysis
3.4 Use Case Analysis
3.5 Connectivity and Cloud Deployment
3.6 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback
3.7 Convergence between IT and OT
3.8 Multi-Access Edge Computing and 5G Network
3.9 Industrial Prosumer
3.10 Connected Service and Teleoperation

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

 Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Group

  • AGT Robotics

  • AppFolio

  • ARM Holdings

  • Bosch

  • Buildium

  • Calvary Robotics

  • Cisco

  • CloudMinds

  • Console

  • Contiki

  • Digi International

  • Ekso Bionics

  • Entrata

  • General Electric

  • Google

  • H Robotics

  • IBM

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • iRobot

  • Kuka AG

  • London Computer Systems

  • MRI Software

  • Nachi Fujikoshi

  • Omron Corporation

  • Property Boulevard

  • RealPage

  • Rockend

  • TOPS Software

  • Yardi Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqpbd8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleoperation-and-telerobotics-market-report-2022-development-and-penetration-of-5g-technology-offers-high-potential-opportunities-301590923.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that Amazon will acquire primary care provide One Medical for $3.9 billion.

  • Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right

    New data from Qatalaq and GitLab reveals remote workers spend time every day doing menial tasks to convince their managers and colleagues they’re really working. A lot of time.

  • The CHIPS Act Could Boost These 3 Semiconductor Stocks

    In June 2020, the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The act called for the U.S. to boost its subsidies for domestic chipmakers to address the global chip shortage, reduce the country's dependence on Asian chip foundries, and stay ahead of China in the semiconductor race. The CHIPS Act would provide $52 billion in subsidies and tax breaks for domestic chipmakers.

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs to fund EV investments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Rachelle Akuffo details Ford's planned layoffs, which will focus on the company's internal combustion unit.

  • U.S. oil prices fall more than 3% as weaker gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

    Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories and as Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

  • Oil Falls Amid Signs of Languid Demand As Libya Increases Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped as rising Covid cases in China and stalling rates of US gasoline consumption ignited demand fears, while low trading volumes continued to exacerbate market moves.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart a

  • China Fines Ride-Hailing Giant Didi $1.2 Billion, Citing Cybersecurity Breaches

    The Cyberspace Administration of China said Didi’s actions flouted the country’s cybersecurity, data security and personal information privacy laws.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • Oil Stocks: Field Service Giant Heads Farther South As Analysts Cut Price Targets

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Ongoing heat waves cause Google and Oracle cloud outages

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines how fatal heat waves in the UK, Europe, and U.S. are impacting cloud services and personal tech devices.

  • Russia Resumes Nord Stream Gas Flow, Bringing Europe Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline system after a pause, bringing relief to a continent whose economy is starting to wobble under the strain of reduced supplies.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals

  • Gas prices: 'We're in the early- to mid-point' of falling prices

    Gas prices have declined 34 days in a row to the lowest level since May, and could soon fall below $4 per gallon, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

  • Gas prices could fall below $4 per gallon by late October, analyst says

    Gas prices could go below $4 per gallon by October if oil remains at the current levels, says one analyst.

  • Dow profit beats estimates as North America demand offsets China slump

    Dow's biggest - posted a 16% jump in sales on higher orders for its silicones and coatings applications used in the electronics, construction and healthcare industries. "Focus on disciplined execution enabled us to navigate the impacts of pandemic-related lockdowns in China, continued logistics constraints, and higher energy and raw material costs," Chief Executive Jim Fitterling said in a statement. Reflecting the toll of the slowdown, volumes at two of Dow's three main businesses declined in the quarter ended June 30.

  • Refiners Rake In Cash After Gas Prices Surge

    Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are set to collectively bring in about $14 billion in cash from operations this quarter, analysts estimate.

  • Top Energy Stocks for July 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • AT&T Warns That Customers Are Slower to Pay Monthly Bills

    The telecom company reported a net gain of 813,000 postpaid phone connections in the latest quarter while it lowered its 2022 free cash flow target.

  • T-Mobile and Apple to sell small-business connectivity plan

    T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday it was working with Apple Inc to offer a mobile phone plan that will include subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple aimed at small-business owners. The deal will help Apple with distribution of Business Essentials, a paid service it started last year for businesses with small or non-existent IT departments who still need to manage fleets of iPhones and other Apple devices for their workers. The Apple service, which ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, lets a businesses install and update apps and provide cloud storage to employees.

  • China Fines Didi $1.2 Billion After Wrapping Year-Long Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China fined Didi Global Inc. more than 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion), wrapping up a year-long probe into the ride-hailing giant that’s come to symbolize Beijing’s bruising campaign to rein in its powerful internet industry. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation W