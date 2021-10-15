U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Teleperformance Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Combining Human and Technology Solutions to Offer a Superior Customer Experience

·5 min read
In this article:
A wide footprint and expansive solution portfolio help the company address evolving customer requirements in a diverse market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific customer experience (CX) outsourcing services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Teleperformance with the 2021 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year Award for dominating the market with its multipronged go-to-market approach. Teleperformance offers a truly integrated one-office service that covers CX, back office, knowledge, and advisory services, enabling clients to meet their changing needs efficiently. The company leverages its proprietary tools, analytics, and processes (TAP) practice that identifies rapid transformation opportunities to drive digital transformation for clients.

Congratulations to Teleperformance on this tenth consecutive year win as the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year.
Congratulations to Teleperformance on this tenth consecutive year win as the Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year.

"Teleperformance's regional footprint is unmatched by other CX outsourcing providers. It has established a robust presence in the region, with 108 facilities in nine service delivery markets. It is one of the most multilingual contact centers in the region, providing high-quality omnichannel interaction in 39 languages and dialects, which is a critical advantage for global MNCs looking to expand across the region," said Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT Practice. "By enhancing its digital capabilities, Teleperformance is gradually positioning itself as a global leader in multilingual, high-end, automated, and integrated business services."

With its high-touch and high-tech transformation strategy, Teleperformance delivers a meaningful and rich CX and has been enriching its offerings with artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytical and automation technologies and industry-specific solutions. The company's solid expertise in human resource (HR) management, global dedicated customer experience infrastructures, and high-performance technology ensure customers benefit from industry-best quality, security, and reliability. Teleperformance's innovation cuts across technology, security, and process improvement, while its unwavering focus on customer service enables an integrated approach to compliance, security, and privacy.

"We are humbled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year for a tenth consecutive year," said David Rizzo, President, Asia-Pacific Teleperformance. "This award is a reflection of our passionate, professional team and their commitment to deliver at best-in-class levels of transformation and business services for our partners and their customers."

In 2020, Teleperformance continued its regional growth by establishing a footprint in key cities that offer strong potential for expansion. Acknowledging the unique challenges of the current environment, the company has helped clients improve efficiency, automate simple interactions to compensate for limited agent availability, and deploy coronavirus assistance. During the global health crisis and with a focus on protecting employees' health and safety, the company extended its work-from-home solutions and positioned for a hybrid service delivery model. TP Cloud Campus (TPCC), an integrated cloud-based work-from-home and management solution, launched in 2019, was implemented group-wide in 32 countries, with the support of 19+ management centers (TPCC hubs), including in Penang, Malaysia, Foshan, China and Mohali, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Thane, Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur, India. This model has enabled Teleperformance to hire a more diverse and inclusive team across the region – veterans, senior citizens, specially-abled people, young mothers. Additionally, the company has built the Teleperformance Innovation Experience Center (TIEC) to showcase the future of high-tech, high-touch customer management.

"Teleperformance enjoys strong brand recognition that is built from its consistent, proven capability and razor-focused execution across industries and geographies in Asia-Pacific," noted Baidya. "Its local HR processes, global standards, proprietary technological tools, successful work at home agent (WAHA) program, and highly qualified team of employees have helped the company deliver an outstanding CX to a large pool of customers."

Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Email: kala.manis@frost.com

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleperformance-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-combining-human-and-technology-solutions-to-offer-a-superior-customer-experience-301401102.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

