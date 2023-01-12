U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

Teleperformance Named Frost & Sullivan 2023 Asia-Pacific Company of the Year

·3 min read

Company lauded for continuous innovation, scale and scope of services, financial health, ESG commitment, security, advanced technology and digital solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services announced it has been recognized as Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Company of the Year for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) customer experience outsourcing services industry. The award is based on a fully independent and comprehensive evaluation of the top customer experience outsourcing providers serving the APAC region across its 11 main delivery markets.

(PRNewsfoto/Teleperformance)
(PRNewsfoto/Teleperformance)

"A wide array of clients well appreciates Teleperformance's unparalleled scale, geographic coverage, and cultural diversity in the industry", said Krishna Baidya, Director, ICT Practice, Frost & Sullivan. "The company stands out for its strategic excellence, which balances technology innovation and human expertise, and has earned a reputation as a preferred service provider for various organizations in their specific operative markets. With its stellar financial performance, thought leadership, service excellence, unparalleled innovation, and strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns the 2023 Frost & Sullivan APAC Company of the Year Award in the CX outsourcing services industry."

Other relevant factors in selecting Teleperformance as 2023 APAC Company of the Year included: exceptional financial health, industry leading security practices and tools, its desirable client brand portfolio, a strong commitment to CSR/ESG and an innovative cloud campus work from home capability. Frost & Sullivan also cited Teleperformance's extensive scale, scope and quality of solutions and digital services and bottom line ability to deliver consistently excellent results for its clients.

"We are again humbled to receive this top regional recognition from Frost & Sullivan for the 12th consecutive year," said Dave Rizzo, Asia Pacific President, Teleperformance. "This is only possible thanks to our exceptional and committed people across APAC who work very hard to consistently deliver excellent results on behalf of our great client brands. We were an early pioneer in APAC CX operations and we are well positioned to grow in all key markets and industry sectors as independently noted by current Frost & Sullivan research on the top industry players."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high-touch, high-tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS

Investor relations and financial
communication department
TELEPERFORMANCE
Tel: +33 1 53 83 59 15

investor@teleperformance.com


PRESS RELATIONS

Europe

Karine Allouis – Laurent Poinsot
IMAGE7

Tel: +33 1 53 70 74 70

teleperformance@image7.fr


PRESS RELATIONS

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer
TELEPERFORMANCE

Tel: + 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleperformance-named-frost--sullivan-2023-asia-pacific-company-of-the-year-301720713.html

SOURCE Teleperformance

