U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,068.25
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,171.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,595.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.30
    -1.49 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    +0.10 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.79
    -0.82 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1000
    +0.5360 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,746.08
    +173.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.23
    +28.63 (+5.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,506.64
    +291.89 (+1.03%)
     

Teleperformance recognized by Frost & Sullivan with Customer Value Leadership Award for Delivering Exceptional CX and Digital Integrated Business Services from India

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLPFF
  • TLPFY

Teleperformance, a global leader in Outsourcing and Digital Integrated Business Services, encompassing CX, Back-Office and Transformation Solutions, extensively uses intelligent automation, advanced analytics and process optimization, to learn customers' needs, and deliver an elevated customer experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the Indian customer experience outsourcing services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Teleperformance with the '2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award' for its customer experience outsourcing services. The company helps businesses across sectors develop implementation strategies and optimize their customer experience (CX) and business processes with a 'High-Tech, High-Touch' approach. Teleperformance in India has aggressively built an unrivaled presence with proprietary deep-learning technology and a diverse workforce of more than 80,000 employees, to become the designated Center of Excellence (CoE) for CX, transformation solutions, and one-office services including F&A, HRO, and technology services.

2022 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award
2022 Indian Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Customer Value Leadership Award

Teleperformance in India delivers a comprehensive portfolio of digital transformation solutions and enhanced CX to more than 200 leading brands in 22+ languages across 20+ countries including India, US, UK, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Teleperformance leverages the latest technology such as AI and RPA and capitalizes on the right human resources to provide omni-channel CX across industry verticals including BFSI, Healthcare, Travel & Hospitality, Retail & New Economy, Telecom, Energy & Utilities, and more. The company prioritizes employee satisfaction index (ESAT), customer satisfaction index (CSAT), and client satisfaction index (KSAT) with best practices in human resource management, CX infrastructure, and high-performance technologies to ensure quality, security, and reliability. Teleperformance is committed to building equitable workplaces with Teleperformance in India being 10 times Great Place to Work® certified over the years for their people-centric approach, along with a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Krishna Baidya, a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Analyst, said: "Teleperformance expanded its team in recent years, with customer service professionals, data scientists, business process engineers, and solution architecture experts, to support the increased demand for customer service and lead changes in the market. Currently, Teleperformance in India has the largest multicultural team of 80,000 interaction experts within the Teleperformance group."

Teleperformance complements its CX solutions with advanced Digital Integrated Business Services to help enhance clients' business outcomes and fulfill client objectives and consumer requirements with state-of-the-art, new-age digital solutions. Teleperformance in India thrives on lasting client relationships, and their technology nuances, multi-lingual capabilities, proven expertise in client specific processes, and delivering profitability across sectors contribute to its outstanding success. The company is a vested partner and an agile digital transformation enabler in unlocking clients' potential and enhancing CX for leading national and international brands.

"Teleperformance's solid partnership with an eCommerce market leader in India is a testament to its demonstrated capabilities and accomplishments, positioning it as an innovative and reliable go-to partner for CX outsourcing services in India. With its strong overall performance, Teleperformance earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award in the CX outsourcing services industry," added Baidya.

Anish Mukker, CEO - Teleperformance in India, said: "We greatly value our client relationships and thank Frost & Sullivan for the 2022 Indian Customer Value Leadership Award for our client engagement of 8+ years with an Indian eCommerce market leader. Moving forward, our primary focus is on strengthening our existing and new client relationships, with TP India focused on growing upwards of 20%, and expanding services for North America and India markets. Our expansion plan includes multiple new site launches across India with 100+ cities already part of our extensive pan India delivery centers portfolio. Our overall workforce is also set to cross the 100,000 mark via 20,000+ new hires over the next 18 months with a diverse and inclusive workforce. Teleperformance India will continue to be the powerhouse of deep expertise and leverage the intellectual capital of Teleperformance global, to rapidly expand the reach of our services to clients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh
P: +91-9953764546
E: tarini.singh@frost.com

About Teleperformance Group
Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million. Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

About Teleperformance India
Teleperformance in India has evolved from being a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions. Teleperformance in India offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across numerous industries.

With 80,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 20+ countries in 22 languages, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance Group's global workforce of 420,000 employees, and is the largest multicultural team providing digital integrated business services.

Teleperformance.in

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleperformance-recognized-by-frost--sullivan-with-customer-value-leadership-award-for-delivering-exceptional-cx-and-digital-integrated-business-services-from-india-301620390.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/12/c9511.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Faces This Risk: Elon Musk's New Twitter Move; Warren Buffett Buys More OXY Stock

    The market rally has revived, but watch out for Treasury yields. Elon Musk made a new move vs. Twitter. Warren Buffett bought more OXY stock.

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater predicts another 20% to 25% drop for the markets — here’s what the asset manager still holds for shockproofing

    Tough times ahead. But you don't need to sell it all.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • Nio Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is a leading player in China's electric vehicle (EV) market and has sometimes been referred to as the "Chinese Tesla." Should investors treat Nio's big valuation pullback as an opportunity to build a position in the stock, or is the EV company's share price still too high to generate strong returns? Howard Smith: Nio's recently released quarterly earnings report provided a good lesson for investors wanting to log big returns on more speculative, high-growth companies.

  • 3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    In today's volatile market, there's a lot to be said for seeking out boring businesses at cheap prices.

  • Govt-Backed Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil prices drop amid China COVID curbs, possible rate hikes

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher on Monday

    The economic-data highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics' August Consumer Price Index, out Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is Stronger Than It Looks; Tesla Leads 5 Stocks In Buy Areas

    The stock market rally is reviving, but is even stronger than the major indexes suggest. Tesla is among stocks in buy areas.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake After Getting Regulatory OK To Buy 50%

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose slightly late Friday.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 4%+ Yields for Income Investors

    The disappointing performance of the stock market has a silver lining, which is that dividend yields are rising across the market. Many stocks that had low dividend yields due to their soaring stock prices have seen their dividend yields elevate. The following three large-cap stocks have strong business models, leadership positions in their industry, and have high dividend yields above 4%.

  • Cathie Wood Has 18% of Her Money in These 3 Growth Stocks

    During tricky market conditions, it can be helpful to follow professional investors who are focused on the long term.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Building an excellent stock portfolio is a lot like making a fantastic meal. If I only had three stocks to choose from and $50,000 to invest, the following would be my top three stocks to buy: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). The first two are growth plays and Chevron adds value to the portfolio.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity to make you a millionaire over the next seven years.

  • 2 Bruised Growth Stocks That'll Survive the Bear Market

    To complicate matters, these bearish conditions are occurring at the same time as general turmoil in the cannabis industry wrought by an oversupply of marijuana products and numerous companies struggling to become or remain profitable. After falling by more than 73% in the last 12 months, the market does not seem to be optimistic over Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock. What's more, it could soon get its chance to more fully exploit the cannabis market in the E.U. This summer, several European countries, including Germany, Malta, and Luxembourg, made early political moves to pave the way for recreational cannabis legalization.

  • These are the 10 major housing markets that just saw the biggest declines in home equity

    As home prices soared in recent years, homeowners enjoyed record levels of tappable home equity, which is the amount of money a homeowner can borrow against while keeping a 20% equity stake. One big reason why tappable equity is down is, of course, that home prices are down.