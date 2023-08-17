Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.185

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will pay a dividend of $0.185 on the 29th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 4.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Telephone and Data Systems' stock price has increased by 166% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Telephone and Data Systems' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Telephone and Data Systems is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to rise by 45.2%. We like to see the company moving towards profitability, but this probably won't be enough for it to post positive net income this year. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

Telephone and Data Systems Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.49 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.2% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Telephone and Data Systems' earnings per share has shrunk at 34% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Telephone and Data Systems' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Telephone and Data Systems (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

