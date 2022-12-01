U.S. markets open in 6 hours 32 minutes

Teleradiology Market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The teleradiology market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,804.51 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, technological advances and upgrades in teleradiology modalities, and government initiatives encouraging the adoption of IT in healthcare.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global teleradiology market as a part of the healthcare technology market, which covers the revenue generated from the sales of healthcare applications and IT systems, Internet-based healthcare tools, and IT consulting services to clinics, hospitals, or businesses operating primarily in the healthcare sector.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between NEUTRAL and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the teleradiology market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by component  (hardware, software, and telecom and networking) and modality (CT, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, and nuclear imaging).

Segmentation by component (inclusion/exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The hardware segment grew gradually by USD 685.42 million between 2017 and 2021. This segment includes videoconferencing units and store-and-forward units. Videoconferencing units enable connections between multiple parties based at various locations. It also allows sharing of documents and other information between participants. There are four main types of videoconferencing systems, namely desktops, roll-about, room-based, and set-top.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related reports -

Digital health market by application, component, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 563.59 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 25.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (wireless health, mobile health, EHR, and telehealth), component (software, services, and hardware), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Smart healthcare market by solution and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase USD 96.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.46%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growing demand for remote health monitoring is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the smart healthcare market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the smart healthcare market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the smart healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the smart healthcare market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of smart healthcare market vendors

Teleradiology Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

162

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 2,804.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, UK, France, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

4ways Healthcare Ltd., Agfa Gevaert Group, Everlight Radiology, Fujifilm Corp., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, McKesson Corp., Medica Group PLC, MedWeb, Mirada Medical Ltd., Nano X Imaging Ltd., NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions, NucleusHealth, Oracle Corp., Radiology Partners, RamSoft Inc., Siemens AG, TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telerad Tech, and WebRad

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global teleradiology market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Modality Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Component

  • 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Telecom and networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Component

7 Market Segmentation by Modality

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Modality

  • 7.3 CT - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 X-ray - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 MRI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Nuclear imaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Modality

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agfa Gevaert Group

  • 12.4 Everlight Radiology

  • 12.5 Fujifilm Corp.

  • 12.6 McKesson Corp.

  • 12.7 MedWeb

  • 12.8 Nano X Imaging Ltd.

  • 12.9 NovaRad Enterprise Healthcare Solutions

  • 12.10 NucleusHealth

  • 12.11 Oracle Corp.

  • 12.12 Radiology Partners

  • 12.13 RamSoft Inc.

  • 12.14 Siemens AG

  • 12.15 TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Telerad Tech

  • 12.17 WebRad

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027
Global Teleradiology Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teleradiology-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301690311.html

SOURCE Technavio

