Teleradiology Services Market is Experiencing Significant Growth Opportunities | Here’s Why - MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The prominent players in the global teleradiology services market are Envision Healthcare Corporation, MEDNAX Services, Inc., Argus Radiology, Teleradiology Solutions, USARAD Holdings, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., among others.

Pune, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleradiology is the transmission of radiological images of patients, such as x-rays, CTs, and MRIs, from one location to another over the internet for the purposes of sharing studies or interpreting results with other radiologists and physicians. Teleradiology allows radiologist’s to provide service for 24/7, additionally teleradiology helps to provide services during medical emergencies and after hours or night time service. Teleradiology also allows to interpret results of radiology images in remote areas, where radiologist are not available.


"The global Teleradiology Services Market is estimated to be valued over USD 21.6 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030."


Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/55

Teleradiology Services Market by Region

On the basis of region, global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of teleradiology services, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such as highly developed healthcare sector and rising awareness about teleradiology among diagnostic centers. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, India, and Japan. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries and rise in number of teleradiology service providers are driving the growth of the teleradiology services market in this region.

  1. COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products/Services Offered, Financial Performance, R&D Intensity, Marketing & Sales Intensity, Recent Developments, Analyst Corner)*

    1. Envision Healthcare Corporation

    2. MEDNAX Services, Inc.

    3. Argus Radiology

    4. Teleradiology Solutions

    5. USARAD Holdings, Inc.

    6. ONRAD, Inc.

    7. Teleconsult Europe

    8. Africa Telerad Limited

    9. American Imaging Consultants

    10. Unilabs

    11. 4ways Healthcare Limited

    12. Euro American Tele Radiology

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Teleradiology Services Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.


Download Sample PDF https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/55


Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Teleradiology Services Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Teleradiology Services Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Teleradiology Services Market Sizing, Analysis Tables


Buy Now https://www.marketdatacentre.com/checkout/55


Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Teleradiology Services Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What is the potential of the Teleradiology Services Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Teleradiology Services Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Teleradiology Services Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Teleradiology Services Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Teleradiology Services Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Teleradiology Services Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Teleradiology Services Market?

  • What is the potential of the Teleradiology Services Market?

Current and Future Trends Analysiss

Keeping up with the latest trends is a great way to bring in more customers. When it comes to trends, stakeholders see what's on the surface., Researchers at MDC continually monitor a given market to identify and track emerging trends. These reports are updated regularly so that stakeholders can take advantage of the latest trends and generate revenues.

Indeep Understanding of Industry

Industry analysis provides a company with an understanding of its position relative to other companies in the industry. This can help them identify opportunities and potential threats, so they can prepare for the present and future. MDC Research helps organizations to figure out what's happening in a given industry, including demand and supply statistics, degree of competition, state of competition with other emerging industries, future prospects considering technological changes, and external factors on the industry.

Focused Region/Country Assessment

Demographic analysis is a crucial component of any study on market growth. The MDC Research team assesses every region and country and examines the key points that have a large impact on the growth of a market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on Present and Future Market

MDC Research closely monitors the global outbreak of a new strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and it's impact on the total value chain. To provide optimum service to our stakeholders, MDC has assembled a team to evaluate developments, restructure information as needed, and ensure that the information is timely and pertinent.

Analyzing Government Policies / Initiatives / Regulations

Many sectors of the business world have long criticized government regulation as irrational hindrances to profits, economic efficiency, and job creation. The MDC research analysis of government policies, initiatives, and regulations helps stakeholders meet regulatory compliance and benefit from government initiatives in the respective industry.

Competitive Benchmarking

Today's competitive benchmarking is an opportunity to analyze how a company's competitors are performing and to consider their strengths and weaknesses in relation to your own company's performance. MDC research professionals help our stakeholders to keep track of competitors, identify improvement areas, increase profits, design better go-to-market strategies.


Read Overview of the Report https://www.marketdatacentre.com/teleradiology-services-market-55


About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.


CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


