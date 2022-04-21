U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.03
    +1.84 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3032
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3610
    +0.4340 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,781.24
    -614.34 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

My Telescope Announces Award-Winning Media Agency Veteran as Board Member

·3 min read

Steve Farella joins My Telescope to Expedite Adoption of the New Advertising Measurement Standard "Share of Search" to Measure Advertising Effectiveness

STOCKHOLM, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish market intelligence and search startup My Telescope today announced media veteran and MDC Media Partners founding Chairman Steve Farella as a member of their Board of Directors. Farella joins My Telescope with four decades of experience as an entrepreneur, investor and thought leader in media and advertising.

Steve Farella
Steve Farella

"My Telescope is excited to have Steve Farella join our team to further our mission of creating an effective standard to measure long-term advertising campaign performance," said Rodrigo Gravitz, CEO and Founder of My Telescope. "Steve's extensive knowledge and influence in the American advertising industry will help us educate leading branding specialists and marketers about the power of Share of Search as a universal marketing metric to measure demand for products."

Farella recently served as Chairman of MDC Media Partners and Assembly Media, a media planning and buying solution that helps scale agencies. Prior to that, Farella served as CEO of Maxxcom and co-founded the fastest growing independent media agency, TargetCast in 2002, which he later sold to MDC Partners. Before launching media agencies, Farella built and managed media groups at leading national agencies including Jordan McGrath Case & Partners, Young & Rubicam, Wells Rich Greene/BDDP and Ammirati & Puris.

"My Telescope is solving a major problem that has always existed in the advertising and marketing world, which is that there has not been a universal metric that measures the impact of media and advertising on purchasing and decision intent - until now," said Farella. "By investing in a tool that uses search and sentiment analysis for proven forecasting of business demand, brands will finally be able to take actionable insights that increase ROI and create sustainable, repeatable campaigns that drive business success. I am thrilled to help them on their roadmap to changing the advertising landscape."

Farella is currently a manager of VFL Investments and Advisory, sits on the board of Sinecure.ai and is Chairman of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He has also served on the boards of has also served on the board of several innovative marketing intelligence companies including Verto Analytics, and Hashoff.

About Share of Search
Share of Search is a marketing metric that measures the relative interest for a search term in relation to a defined set of search terms. Share of Search Analytics tools such as My Telescope help brands gather market intelligence and forecast business demand by blending search and sentiment analysis to accurately predict purchasing intent and/or business demand. Research has shown that there is a correlation between what we search for and a final outcome, with Share of Search representing 83% of a brand's market share according to studies.

About My Telescope
My Telescope is a market research SaaS solution to measure market trends, brand strength, and marketing campaign effectiveness in almost real-time using Share of Search Analytics. My Telescope's AI solution scans, analyzes, and visualizes data from search engines, media monitoring, and social listening to marketers with actionable insights for increased agility. My Telescope is trusted by clients within FMCG, consumer goods, heavy industry, defense, automotive, charity, and many more. For more information, visit https://mytelescope.io.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

My Telescope Media Contact
Lauren Chouinard
FortyThree, Inc.
lauren@43pr.com
831.621.5661

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/my-telescope-announces-award-winning-media-agency-veteran-as-board-member-301530605.html

SOURCE My Telescope

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • Amazon Launches New Prime Service for Other Retailers

    Prime retailers will be able to offer free, quick delivery and free returns, using payment information stored on Amazon.

  • Deloitte, partner fined and sanctioned over Mitie audit

    Deloitte and audit partner John Charlton have been fined and severely reprimmanded over a 2016 audit of Mitie, a British outsourcing company, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) auditing watchdog said on Thursday. Deloitte was fined 2 million pounds, reduced to 1.45 million and Charlton was fined 65,000 pounds, reduced to 40,056 pounds for admissions and mitigating factors. Both admitted to breaching requirements relating to their audit of Mitie's impairment testing of goodwill in the healthcare division, which led to a material uncorrected misstatement in the full-year 2016 results, the FRC said.

  • Wells Fargo Introduces Small Businesses to Alternative Options for Financing and Technical Assistance

    Small business owners can link with financing opportunities and technical assistance via Wells Fargo's new online Small Business Resource Navigator.

  • Wishpond Announces its Winback Business is Accelerating since being Acquired by Wishpond

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" of the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that its Winback business is performing better than expected since being acquired by Wishpond at the end of 2021.The number of Winback's customer installations is increasing, and it is now integrated across Wishpond's departments and sales channels. Since the beginning of this year, Winback has increased the number of clients by o

  • The Winners and Losers From Netflix’s Plan to Sell Ads

    Ad-tech stocks are rising, but shares of other streaming companies that sell advertising are under pressure.

  • Pavilion Launches Elevate Roadshow, Brings Business Leadership Conferences to Executives Across the Nation

    The Elevate Roadshow will travel nationwide to help hundreds of high-growth executives level up their careers through breakout sessions, in-depth workshops, and curated networking

  • Everstage raises $13M Series A to make sales commissions more transparent

    For sales reps, commission plans are often complicated and lack transparency, leading to accounting errors and frustration. Everstage, a sales commission platform, solves that, letting sales reps see exactly how much they earned. It also has features to estimate how much commissions they can potentially make from their deals pipeline.

  • Small business owner says Angi kept charging him after he canceled subscription

    A small business owner in Indian Trail told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke he did not get an adequate number of leads despite paying Angi (formerly known as Angie’s List), a popular website used to find home improvement contractors. He canceled his subscription but says the company continued billing him.

  • Mutiny, which personalizes website copy and headlines using AI, raises $50M

    Advertising, particularly online advertising, isn't a surefire way to bolster business. A report from ecommerce analytics platform Glew drives the point home: In 2015, 75% of retailers that spent at least $5,000 on Facebook ads ended up losing money on those ads, with the average return on investment landing around -66.7%. A 2018 survey of marketers by Rakuten Marketing found that companies waste an estimated 26% of their budgets on inefficient ad channels and strategies.

  • tvScientific Raises $20 Million Series A Funding to Drive Performance Advertising for Connected TV

    Funding led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from strategic partners NBCUniversal and Hearst Ventures

  • Madison Avenue Loves the Idea of a Netflix With Ads

    The advertising industry welcomed Netflix decision to explore offering a lower-priced ad-supported version of its service, a move that would give marketers a chance to reach younger viewers who have abandoned traditional television. The move was a stark reversal for an executive who just two years ago said he wanted Netflix to be a “safe respite where you can explore, get stimulated, have fun, enjoy, relax—and have none of the controversy around exploiting users with advertising.” The announcement came after Netflix posted its first quarterly subscriber loss in more than a decade and said it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers in the spring quarter, sending the company’s stock plummeting.

  • Ackman gives up on Netflix, taking $400 million loss as shares tumble

    Billionaire investor William Ackman liquidated a $1.1 billion bet on Netflix on Wednesday, locking in a loss of more than $400 million as the streaming service's stock plunged following news that it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management made an abrupt U-turn, selling the 3.1 million shares it had bought just three months ago as Netflix' shares tumbled 35% to $226.19. In January, the investor funneled over $1 billion into the streaming service just days after a disappointing forecast for subscriptions pushed the share price lower.

  • Why Bitcoin could be poised to fall further

    Under tightening monetary pressures from central banks, Bitcoin is trading like “an overpriced tech stock,” as one analyst noted. That could potentially mean poor performance for the next few months.

  • Fed's Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. In likely his last public remarks before the Fed's next session, Powell also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.

  • Inflation Is an Opportunity. How to Find Investments That Thrive Amid Rising Prices.

    Pro-inflation assets include energy, materials, industrials, financials, junk bonds and commodities, investment manager Richard Bernstein tells clients.

  • Heineken buoyed by higher beer sales and prices

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Dutch brewer Heineken stuck to its 2022 profit margin forecast on Wednesday after a sharp jump in first-quarter beer sales and prices cheered investors despite added uncertainty from the conflict in Ukraine. Driven by a steady loosening of coronavirus restrictions, particularly in Europe, Heineken's beer volumes rose by 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the same period last year, beating the 3.5% average forecast in a company-compiled poll. The increase in Europe was 11.5%, with beer sales in bars and restaurants almost tripling.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • AutoNation gets a bumpy ride as investors worry about U.S. consumers

    (Reuters) -AutoNation Inc and other brick-and-mortar auto dealerships in the United States turned shortages of new and used vehicles to profitable advantage in the first quarter, but the No. 1 U.S. auto retailer's shares were volatile Thursday as analysts questioned the outlook for consumer demand. During a conference call Thursday, analysts pressed AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Manley on whether consumer demand for new vehicles is slowing, and why AutoNation's used car profit margins declined during the first quarter. AutoNation shares were flat in early trading, after initially rising by 4.6% to $110.70 in premarket trading, then falling by nearly 5%.

  • U.S. Consumers Are Holding Up Well as Rates Rise, Bank of America’s Moynihan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. consumer is holding up well as inflation rises and interest rates climb, Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBillionaire’s Abrupt Death Leaves Dubai to Untangle Messy I