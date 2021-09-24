U.S. markets closed

Telescope Innovations to Commence Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

·3 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Telescope Innovations Corp. ("Telescope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its direct listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that its common shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "TELI" on or about September 27, 2021.

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable, widely deployable synthetic processes to access pharmaceuticals for the treatment of mental health. Research and development efforts are focused on medicines from the under-utilized tryptamine class of compounds, leveraging innovative process chemistry to access novel molecules. Our aim is to bring modern chemical solutions to meet the most serious challenges in human health. In pursuit of this goal, we develop and deploy cutting-edge tools to advance the global chemical manufacturing sector.

"The listing of our common shares for trading on the CSE is a great milestone for the Company." said Prof. Jason Hein, CEO of Telescope. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company's senior management team, I would like to thank our partners, shareholders and other stakeholders for all of their support along the way." added Prof. Hein.

Pushor Mitchell LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the listing.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release, including statements relating to the anticipated date that the Common Shares will commence trading on the CSE constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Prospectus available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Telescope Innovations Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c9304.html

