This Telesis Bio Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of Telesis Bio, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TBIO ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Telesis Bio

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Todd Nelson bought US$192k worth of shares at a price of US$1.56 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1.29 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Todd Nelson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Todd Nelson was also the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Telesis Bio

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Telesis Bio insiders own about US$8.2m worth of shares. That equates to 21% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Telesis Bio Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Telesis Bio shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Telesis Bio and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Telesis Bio has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

