TeleSpecialists Launches TelePsychiatry Service

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, LLC, a national leader in hospital-based telemedicine and quality management services, announces the launch of their TelePsychiatry service this week in several Florida hospitals, with plans to expand over the coming months.

TeleSpecialists' TelePsychiatry service provides emergent and consult liaison psychiatric services via telehealth technology for adult, adolescent and pediatric patients in the hospital setting. Medical directorship is also available.

"Improving access to mental health services is one of the greatest demands on our partner hospitals right now," said Nima Mowzoon, MD, MBA, CEO. "TeleSpecialists' TelePsychiatry service will aid hospitals in high quality, efficient evaluation, stabilization, and disposition of behavioral health patients."

As the national quality leader in teleneurology services with a nearly three-minute median response time for emergent neurology consults, TeleSpecialists' goal for emergent TelePsychiatry services is to provide board-certified TelePsychiatrists within one hour. Improving patient throughput leads to improved clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction while reducing costs attributable to shorter lengths of stay.

TeleSpecialists' robust infrastructure and quality management collaboration are uniquely designed to support a high consult volume with high quality patient outcomes. On average, TeleSpecialists physicians currently conduct over 15,000 consults per month.

TeleSpecialists holds The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Health Care Accreditation, a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. TeleSpecialists also maintains certification for ISO 9001:2015 through Bureau Veritas to maintain the highest level of quality management system.

"Having all the requirements for standardization and quality assurance is at the core of TeleSpecialists' foundation to provide quality care via telemedicine to patients across the United States," said Dr. Mowzoon.

Story continues

To learn more about TeleSpecialists' TelePsychiatry service, visit tstelemed.com/services/telepsychiatry-services.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is a physician-owned management service organization committed to providing exceptional and comprehensive patient care via telemedicine. Founded in 2013, TeleSpecialists has rapidly expanded to over 80 board-certified physicians serving over 30 health systems and 200 hospital locations across the US. TeleSpecialists continues to expand its telemedicine services, physician workforce and hospital endpoints while providing integrated quality and performance improvement support. TeleSpecialists is accredited by The Joint Commission and maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telespecialists-launches-telepsychiatry-service-301349335.html

SOURCE TeleSpecialists