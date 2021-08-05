U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

TELESTE: Half Year Financial Report 2021 will be published on 12 August - Invitation to press briefing

Teleste Oyj
·1 min read
In this article:
TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 5.8.2021 AT 08:30 EET

TELESTE: HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 12 AUGUST - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING


Teleste will publish its half year financial report 1 January – 30 June 2021 as a stock exchange release on 12 August approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.

A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.

PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, 12 August, 2021
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 11 August to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611


Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO



