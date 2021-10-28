Teleste: Interim Report Q3 2021 will be published on 4 November - Invitation to press briefing
TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 28.10.2021 AT 08:30 EET
TELESTE: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 4 NOVEMBER - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING
Teleste will publish its Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2021 as a stock exchange release on November 4th approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.
A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.
PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):
Date: Thursday, 4 November, 2021
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration
Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 3 November to:
investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611
Welcome!
TELESTE CORPORATION
Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO