TELESTE: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 4 NOVEMBER - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING





Teleste will publish its Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2021 as a stock exchange release on November 4th approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.



A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.



PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):



Date: Thursday, 4 November, 2021

Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET

Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 3 November to:



investor.relations@teleste.com

Hannele Ahlroos

Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara

CEO



