Teleste Oyj – Managers’ Transactions – Tianta Oy

TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26.3.2021 AT 09:00
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tianta Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Korpimies, Vesa
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20210325155406_2
Transaction date: 2021-03-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 878 Unit price: 5.02 EUR
(2): Volume: 120 Unit price: 5.02 EUR
(3): Volume: 103 Unit price: 5.02 EUR
(4): Volume: 686 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(5): Volume: 22 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(6): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(7): Volume: 315 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(8): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(9): Volume: 14 Unit price: 5.02 EUR
(10): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(11): Volume: 383 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(12): Volume: 115 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(13): Volume: 434 Unit price: 5.08 EUR
(14): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.06 EUR
(15): Volume: 626 Unit price: 5.08 EUR
(16): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.08 EUR
(17): Volume: 1,104 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(18): Volume: 250 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(19): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(20): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(21): Volume: 1,896 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
(22): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.04 EUR
(23): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.06 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(24): Volume: 9,138 Volume weighted average price: 5.0726 EUR
