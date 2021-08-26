U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims inch higher for the first time in 5 weeks

Another 353,000 Americans filed, 350,000 expected

Telestream Acquires Sherpa Digital Media

Telestream
·2 min read

Expands market presence into hosting and distributing live event productions

Nevada City, California, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telestream®, a portfolio company of Genstar Capital and a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the acquisition of Sherpa Digital Media, a live event hosting and distribution platform used around the world by Fortune 500 companies and others to stream content to their customers, employees, and members. Sherpa Digital Media has built its platform to handle virtual events at any scale reliably and with a high degree of security.

“Sherpa Digital Media has built a solid platform that many rely upon to stream their live, interactive events, and we intend to continue its development to expand into new areas such as using our Wirecast product to produce events distributed on the platform,” commented Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream.

“The Sherpa Team is very excited to be joining Telestream and are looking forward to contributing to continued growth as well as venture into new markets by leveraging the strength of Wirecast and the rest of the Telestream portfolio of solutions,” said Mark Strathdee, CEO of Sherpa Digital Media.

The fully featured live and on-demand event platform enables customers to create live events and webinars in just a few clicks. The platform includes breakout rooms, video hosting, marketing automation integration, secure streaming, customized look and feel, and the ability to scale up to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Sherpa Digital Media is a privately held company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area that has been serving its customers with their streaming platform for 10 years. The team, based initially in the San Francisco Bay area, also includes a remote workforce which will be fully integrated into the Telestream family. Existing customers can expect to see additional resources being deployed to support the platform around the world.

####

About Telestream

For over 20 years, Telestream® has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry. The company develops products for media processing and workflow orchestration; live capture, streaming, production, video quality assurance, archive and content management; and video and audio test solutions that make it possible to reliably get video content to any audience regardless of how it is created, distributed or viewed. Telestream solutions are available on premises or in the cloud as well as in hybrid combinations. Telestream is privately held with corporate headquarters located in Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Genstar
Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $19 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, healthcare, industrial, and software industries.

For company and product information, visit www.telestream.net.


Trademarked company and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Attachment

CONTACT: Doug Hansel Telestream 603-537-9248 Doug@highrezpr.com


