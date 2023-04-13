Televerde Foundation Appoints Bertus Cilliers and Denisha Tate-McAlister to Its Board of Directors

PHOENIX, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides personal and professional development opportunities to women impacted by incarceration so they can attain meaningful and rewarding careers upon release, is pleased to announce that Bertus Cilliers, CEO and advisor for Bloomrock Partners, and Denisha Tate-McAlister, founder and CEO of Denisha Tate & Associates LLC, has joined the Televerde Foundation board of directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Bertus and Denisha as new board members," said Michelle Cirocco, CEO and executive director, Televerde Foundation. "These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to our foundation as we further our mission of helping women impacted by incarceration find success in the global workforce. The work we are doing is making a tangible difference in the lives of the women we support and their families, as evidenced by our expansion across Arizona and Indiana. Now with Bertus and Denisha on board, we are more strongly positioned to accelerate our progress for even greater gains in 2023."

"I joined the Televerde Foundation Board because of these wonderful women that the Foundation supports that is driven to take a rightful place back in the society." said Bertus. "They have so much to give, and they inspire me to be a better person." Bertus Cilliers has 25 years' experience in the financial industry holding the position of chief financial officer for T-Systems North America for 11 years. Since 2020, Cilliers uses his business and financial expertise to grow profit, cashflow, and company value. He focuses on small to medium companies and non-profit organizations. The latter is a personal passion because they provide a way for people to work together for the common good. Originally from South Africa, Cilliers earned his MBA and B-Com Accounting degree from University of Johannesburg, South Africa. He is a proud member of the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce and a long-term resident of Scottsdale, Arizona. He serves on various non-profit boards including GPECC and Kid in the Corner and is also a volunteer for SCORE.

"This is meaningful work that will impact generations- not just the women we serve but their families as well." said Denisha. "I count it an honor and privilege as a Board Member of Televerde Foundation, to lend my experience and expertise to life changing effects." Denisha Tate-McAlister served as vice president, chief operations officer, and chief strategic officer for more than 20 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America organizations, where she was awarded for her work in the areas of diversity and trendsetting. The Business Journal also recognized Tate-McAlister as a Woman of Influence. She is an award-winning leader and author with more than 20 years of executive experience, including a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Illinois and an MBA from University of Phoenix. In 2014, Denisha Tate & Associates, LLC consulting firm was established with the focused principles of "leaders lead & live love." In 2017, Tate-McAlister and her team began full-time consulting for nonprofits seeking operational excellence, providing services in executive coaching, strategic action planning, policy & procedure development, professional development workshops, conflict resolution, systems alignment, and organizational turnaround through interim executive assignments.

Televerde Foundation's board of directors is comprised of individuals from the business, academic, and volunteer communities. It is the board's purpose to provide counsel and guidance that helps further the foundation's mission to help women impacted by incarceration join and succeed in the global workforce.

Televerde Foundation's mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated women with the personal and professional development programs necessary to successfully join and advance in the global workforce. Our approach inspires creativity, imagination, self-confidence, and social skills while addressing issues that cause recidivism. We enable women to break the generational cycle of poverty and incarceration by becoming positive role models to change the lives of future generations and build stronger communities. Learn more: https://www.televerdefoundation.org/.

